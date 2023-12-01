Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.165

The board of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.165 per share on the 27th of December. This means that the annual payment will be 2.2% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Harley-Davidson's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Harley-Davidson was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 7.3% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 13%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.62 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.66. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

We Could See Harley-Davidson's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Harley-Davidson has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 10.0% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Harley-Davidson Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach.

