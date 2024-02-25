Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Harley-Davidson's shares before the 1st of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.1725 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.66 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Harley-Davidson stock has a trailing yield of around 1.9% on the current share price of US$36.75. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Harley-Davidson is paying out just 13% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 18% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Harley-Davidson's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Harley-Davidson, with earnings per share up 9.6% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing at a decent rate, and the company is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings in the business. If profits are reinvested effectively, this could be a bullish combination for future earnings and dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Harley-Davidson has seen its dividend decline 1.9% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Harley-Davidson? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Harley-Davidson is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Harley-Davidson is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. There's a lot to like about Harley-Davidson, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Harley-Davidson is facing. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Harley-Davidson (2 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

