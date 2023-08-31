Harley-Davidson recalls 65,000 motorcycles over part that could increase crash risk

Harley-Davidson is recalling more than 65,000 motorcycles because of a potentially faulty part that could increase the risk of a crash.

A fastener that secures the rear shock absorber on the motorcycles may break, potentially causing damage to the rear tire and a loss of tire pressure, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report.

"A loss of tire pressure can lead to a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash," the report said.

Here's what the recall covers:

The following Softail motorcycle model numbers and years are part of the recall:

2018-2019 FLDE

2018-2021 FLHC

2018-2023 FLHCS

2018 and 2023 FLHCS ANV

2020-2023 FXLRS

2022-2023 FXLRST

2022 FXRST

What to do

Harley-Davidson is expected to mail notification letters to owners by Tuesday. Customers can bring their motorcycles to Harley-Davidson dealerships where they will replace the shock absorber fastener, free of charge, the transportation agency said.

Owners can contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. Harley-Davidson's number for this recall is 0181.

Car owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website also allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

