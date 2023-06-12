Harley-Davidson to run limited motorcycle manufacturing at its York facility

The logo of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is seen at a dealership in Queens, New York City

(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson said on Monday the motorcycle maker will be running limited motorcycle manufacturing operations at its York facility after being notified of an issue with parts from a third-party supplier.

The company said the issue was related to brake hose assemblies provided by a tier-2 supplier, Proterial Cable America, which is a portfolio company of Bain Capital.

"We have a strong inventory position in the network to help us navigate through this situation," Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz said.

Just last week, Harley had temporarily halted production at the assembly plant, for the second time in just over 12 months, due to a parts shortage. Production at the facility, its largest with nearly 1,000 union employees, was to resume on June 13.

This is a new supplier quality issue, separate from a similar incidence that caused the production suspension in May 2022, Harley said.

Harley now anticipates resuming full motorcycle manufacturing operations at its York facility on June 26, 2023.

The recently launched 2023 CVO Road Glide and Street Glide motorcycles do not utilize these brake hose assemblies, Harley added.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)