Harley-Davidson's park at its historic Juneau Ave. campus stirs neighborhood excitement

Excitement is building on Milwaukee’s Near West Side as construction of Harley-Davidson’s park at its historic Juneau Avenue campus is well underway.

The company's investment into the neighborhood came after the pandemic dramatically reduced in-person office work, and the Harley parking lots between W. 35th and W. 37th streets - once filled with scores of workers' motorcycles - stood vacant. Harley administrative staff has been working remotely or from the company’s Product Development Center on W. Capitol Dr. in Wauwatosa.

Although the property, surrounded by neighborhoods, was underutilized, Harley remains committed to the Near West Side because "that's where it all started," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO and President of Harley-Davidson in a Journal Sentinel interview.

The company started in 1903 in a small shed behind the Davidson family home on Chestnut street which later became W. Juneau Ave. Work on factories that form the Juneau Ave campus began in 1910 and in more recent years the complex was a favorite destination for Harley enthusiasts.

This weekend, Harley is staging a "Homecoming" and celebrating its 120th anniversary, with concerts on the lakefront, a parade and other events. Zeitz said the park will be the site of future annual celebrations of one of Milwaukee's most important and historic companies.

Construction is underway at Harley-Davidson where the company is making way for a park Wednesday on Highland Ave. in Milwaukee.

Discussions with neighbors led to project

Construction of the park began a month or so ago and is expected to be completed by 2024.

The park came about after Harley officials and the Near West Side Partners neighborhood group participated in a 2021 "summit" to determine what should be done with the dormant space. More than 150 people discussed the needs of the community. Some of those needs discussed were more green space and access to outside gathering places amidst the pandemic.

The park development came as a result of residents’ feedback, said Lindsey St. Arnold, executive director of Near West Side Partners.

“The greatest thing you can do in community development is to act on what you are hearing from residents. So, to make an investment into the idea and the priorities that came from residents --that is huge," she said.

“It really served its purpose as a gathering to accelerate our work."

Barbara Scotty, who has lived in the nearby Historic Concordia Neighborhood for 18 years, said Harley-Davidson not only incorporated residents’ thoughts from the summit, but got feedback on the park after announcing its creation.

“They were very thoughtful and once they decided to do the park, they got community feedback again on it.”

The Hub will be a community gathering space

At the heart of the park will be “The Hub,” a 5.8-acre, sunken multi-use event space that will be surrounded by native plants and trees.

Scotty said she is excited about the value The Hub will bring to the community.

“It’s going to be a diverse open area for the community to gather,” she said.

“It will not only be a hub for gathering, it will include space of solitude, from a baby to a senior. It also helps create a complimentary parkway of green space leading up to Washington Park” Scotty said.

Electrical equipment shows artwork featuring Harley-Davidson on Highland Ave., across from the company’s headquarters on Highland Ave., on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Harley-Davidson’s commitment to the Near West Side

Harley’s commitment to the community remains a priority,Harley-Davidson Foundation president Tori Termaat said in a statement published by the foundation.

“The Harley-Davidson Foundation will continue to double down on our focus and investment in the Near West Side Community to make it a place all can be proud to live, work and visit,” Termaat wrote.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Harley-Davidson park at historic Juneau Ave. campus taking shape