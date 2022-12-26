U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9090
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,837.96
    +23.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.95
    -1.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

Harm Reduction Therapeutics' New Drug Application for RiVive™ Over-the-Counter Naloxone Nasal Spray Accepted and Granted Priority Review by FDA

·3 min read

Low-cost, over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray advances to FDA review. Approval would increase access to this lifesaving medicine for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harm Reduction Therapeutics (HRT), Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pharmaceutical company whose mission is to prevent opioid overdose deaths by making free or low-cost over-the-counter (OTC) naloxone nasal spray available to the public, today announced that the FDA has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for OTC RiVive (3.0 mg intranasal naloxone) for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. The RiVive NDA was also granted Priority Review, heralding a long-awaited milestone after public health experts1 and the FDA2 called for naloxone to be made available OTC. Harm Reduction Therapeutics expects to hear from the FDA regarding the approval of RiVive by April 28, 2023.

The opioid epidemic is an ongoing national tragedy with over 200 Americans dying daily.3 As this public health crisis has unfolded, naloxone, which was originally approved by FDA in 1971 to reverse opioid overdoses, has remained an expensive product available by prescription only or through standing orders at pharmacies on a state-by-state basis. Recently, FDA issued a preliminary assessment that certain naloxone products have the potential to be safe and effective for over-the-counter use.4 Harm Reduction Therapeutics' OTC NDA for RiVive is a direct result of FDA's continuing calls for pharmaceutical companies to bring forward OTC applications for naloxone.

"When we formed Harm Reduction Therapeutics in 2017, we saw the urgent need to develop an OTC naloxone product, an action that no other company had pursued. Now, 5 years later and driven by our success in advancing RiVive toward FDA approval, the public health landscape is beginning to evolve, with OTC naloxone hopefully set to become a reality," said Dr. Michael Hufford, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Harm Reduction Therapeutics.

Harm Reduction Therapeutics' NDA is supported by a Phase 1 clinical trial demonstrating that RiVive produces a 3-fold higher systemic exposure with comparable early absorption to the reference naloxone product, as well as robust Human Factors Validation work demonstrating that laypeople are able to administer RiVive in a simulated emergency overdose situation. HRT has entered into a commercial supply agreement with a contract manufacturer in anticipation of FDA approval and U.S. launch in early 2024.

About RiVive (3.0mg intranasal naloxone)

Naloxone is a safe and effective opioid antagonist, originally approved by the FDA in 1971 and has been used for decades by both medical professionals and the lay public to successfully reverse opioid overdoses.5,6 RiVive is an intranasal formulation of naloxone (3.0 mg) delivered as an atomized spray (0.1 ml) using a standard unit dose system for single administration.

About Harm Reduction Therapeutics, Inc.

Harm Reduction Therapeutics (HRT), Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit pharmaceutical company whose mission is to prevent opioid overdose deaths by making free or low-cost over-the-counter naloxone available to everyone. Founded in 2017 in response to the severe price and access limits to existing naloxone products, HRT brings together experts in drug development, harm reduction, substance dependence, public health policy, and over-the-counter switches of prescription pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.harmreductiontherapeutics.org.

Contact Information

Media and donor contact: Dr. Michael Hufford, +1.858.603.2514, 351095@email4pr.com

References

  1. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ypmed.2019.105932

  2. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/statement-fda-commissioner-scott-gottlieb-md-unprecedented-new-efforts-support-development-over

  3. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/nchs_press_releases/2022/202205.htm#:~:text=The%20new%20data%20show%20overdose,in%202021%20compared%20to%202020.

  4. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-announces-preliminary-assessment-certain-naloxone-products-have-potential-be-safe-and-effective

  5. Wheeler E, Jones TS, Gilbert MK, Davidson PJ; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Opioid Overdose Prevention Programs Providing Naloxone to Laypersons - United States, 2014. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2015 Jun 19;64(23):631-5. PMID: 26086633; PMCID: PMC4584734.

  6. Naumann, R.B., Durrance, C.P., Ranapurwala, S.I., Austin, A.E., Proescholdbell, S.K., Childs, R., Marshall, S.W., Kansagra, S., & Shanahan, M.E. (2019). Impact of a community-based naloxone distribution program on opioid overdose death rates. Drug and alcohol dependence, 204, 107536.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harm-reduction-therapeutics-new-drug-application-for-rivive-over-the-counter-naloxone-nasal-spray-accepted-and-granted-priority-review-by-fda-301710002.html

SOURCE Harm Reduction Therapeutics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • This Stock That Tripled in 2022 Could Rocket Even Higher in 2023

    Potential suitors with heaps of cash to spend are lining up to get a closer look at this company's results.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    It has been a rough year for biotech stocks. It doesn't make sense to write off the entire biotech sector, however. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) are growing revenue and net income, making the two mid-cap biotech stocks attractive long-term buys.

  • This Stock Just Soared by 20%: Should You Buy Now?

    Biotech company Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been southbound for most of the year, but the vaccine maker seems to be ending 2022 on a high note. As is usually the case with biotechs, Moderna had good news from the clinic to thank for that impressive one-day rally (more on that later). Are Moderna's shares still worth buying right now?

  • Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk

    Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.

  • Drug Prices Reach New High—in the Millions

    Several new drugs, most of them gene therapies, promise one-time treatments, but their price tags will test the health-insurance system.

  • Need a rainy-day savings fund? You just might get one thanks to Congress’s year-end spending deal.

    Americans' savings rates have dwindled, but a provision of the 'Secure Act 2.0' could help workers establish cash savings funds.

  • China's biggest cities edge toward living with COVID

    STORY: There were signs that mainland China’s biggest cities were edging closer to living with COVID-19 on Monday with packed morning subway trains in Beijing and Shanghai. People mostly stayed home in the weeks after China scrapped its ruthless zero-COVID restrictions as they tried avoid the disease or dealt with an infection.China is the last major country to move toward treating COVID as endemic.Now, the virus is infecting millions, left largely unchecked across the country while residents have returned to commuting to work.“I am prepared to live with the pandemic. After all, lockdowns are not a long term solution,” 25-year-old Lin Zixin told Reuters.Shanghai’s streets in particular – even with just a handful of cars on the road -- were a sharp contrast to April and May.That’s when the city endured a strict and bitter lockdown… and hardly anyone went outside.China had reported no new COVID deaths for the six days through Sunday.However, health experts and residents worry that China’s statistics do not reflect the actual number of fatalities.The country has narrowed its definition for classifying deaths as COVID-related, counting only those involving COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure.And the country’s health system has been under enormous strain.Health care staff have been asked to work while sick or retired medical workers being rehired to help, according to state media.Analysts say the economy, the second-biggest in the world, is expected to suffer further in the short-term after zero-COVID slowed China growth to its lowest rate in nearly half a century.

  • China limps toward living with COVID as Beijing, Shanghai residents go back to work

    Mask-wearing Beijing and Shanghai commuters crowded subway trains on Monday as China's two biggest cities edged closer to living with COVID-19 even as frontline medical workers scrambled to cope with millions of new infections. After three years of harsh anti-coronavirus curbs, President Xi Jinping scrapped China's zero-COVID policy of lockdowns and relentless testing on Dec. 7 in the face of public protests and a widening outbreak.

  • Russia's Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health

    In a post on Twitter, he also complained of being injected with unknown drugs. "See how the system works when you are not allowed to beat up a person, but your leadership ordered you to hurt them badly," the Twitter post said. Navalny said he had asked for a month and a half to see a doctor.

  • 'The ICU is full': medical staff on frontline of China's COVID fight say hospitals are 'overwhelmed'

    In more than three decades of emergency medicine, Beijing-based doctor Howard Bernstein said, he has never seen anything like this. Patients are arriving at his hospital in ever-increasing numbers; almost all are elderly and many are very unwell with COVID and pneumonia symptoms, he said. Bernstein's account reflects similar testimony from medical staff across China who are scrambling to cope after China's abrupt U-turn on its previously strict COVID policies this month was followed by a nationwide wave of infections.

  • Millions of Student Loan Holders Face Debt Forgiveness Uncertainty in 2023

    The Supreme Court’s expected decision next year on the fate of President Biden ‘s student-debt cancellation plan means that millions of borrowers won’t know for months whether they’ll have to repay loans that the White House has pledged to forgive. The court said last week that it would hear arguments on Feb. 28 in two cases challenging the Biden administration’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in debt for qualifying borrowers. After lower courts blocked mass debt cancellation, the administration delayed the end of the pandemic freeze on loan repayment for the sixth time under Mr. Biden.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

    Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Save More: Unplug These...

  • It’s open-enrollment season: Here’s what to know if you’re considering a high-deductible health plan

    When does a high-deductible health plan make sense? Here's who can benefit the most from an HDHP.

  • Big Nonprofit Hospitals Expand in Wealthier Areas, Shun Poorer Ones

    Despite lucrative tax breaks for serving needy communities, many large systems focus growth on higher-income neighborhoods.

  • China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double

    China's Zhejiang, a big industrial province near Shanghai, is battling around a million new daily COVID-19 infections, a number expected to double in the days ahead, the provincial government said on Sunday. Despite a record surge of cases nationwide, China reported no COVID deaths on the mainland for the five days through Saturday, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. Citizens and experts have called for more accurate data as infections surged after Beijing made sweeping changes to a zero-COVID policy that had put hundreds of millions of its citizens under relentless lockdowns and battered the world's second-largest economy.

  • US Declares Texas Grid Emergency in Arctic Blast

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Energy Department declared a power emergency in Texas, citing a shortage of electricity as an Arctic winter blast causes power plants to fail. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You Thin

  • California university apologizes for 'unethical' experiments on prison inmates

    A California university is apologizing for conducting 'unethical' experiments on thousands of prison inmates that included injecting them with pesticides.

  • Jen Psaki Goes After Trump, Jan. 6 Witnesses For Leaning On 5th Amendment

    Psaki remarked that Donald Trump must have been “so disgusted” by the witness testimony transcripts released earlier this week.

  • 4 Pierce County utility substations vandalized, cutting power to more than 14K on Christmas

    Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department says deputies will be monitoring all substations.

  • Psychedelic therapies on the horizon. Therapists are signing up for training

    Psychedelics are gaining momentum as potential therapies for certain mental health. But administering the drugs is not simple, and schools are now teaching special training courses.