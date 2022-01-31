U.S. markets closed

Harmonic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

13 min read
In this article:
  • HLIT

Record quarterly revenue, up 18%, and backlog and deferred revenue, up 52%, year over year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.)

"Harmonic ended 2021 with exceptional quarterly results, including record revenue and bookings", said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Our results reflect continuing strong sales growth in our Cable Access segment and solid operating profit in our transforming Video segment. We exited the year with record backlog and deferred revenue and expanding customer relationships, providing Harmonic with a strong foundation for sustained momentum as we enter 2022 and continue to execute on our video streaming and broadband cable access growth strategies."

Q4 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

  • Revenue: $155.8 million, up 18% year over year

  • Gross margin: GAAP 50.0% and non-GAAP 50.5%, compared to GAAP 54.4% and non-GAAP 55.3% in the year ago period

  • Operating income: GAAP income $15.1 million and non-GAAP income $20.6 million, compared to GAAP income $16.8 million and non-GAAP income $23.4 million in the year ago period

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $23.8 million compared to $26.4 million in the year ago period

  • Net income: GAAP net income $19.9 million and non-GAAP net income of $17.6 million, compared to GAAP net income $13.5 million and non-GAAP net income $20.0 million in the year ago period

  • EPS: GAAP net income per share of $0.18 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.16, compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.13 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.20 in the year ago period

  • Cash: $133.4 million, up $34.8 million year over year

Business

  • CableOS® solution commercially deployed with 73 customers, up 66% year over year

  • CableOS deployments scaled to 4.8 million served cable modems, up 82% year over year

  • VOS® streaming revenue up 56.5% year over year; streaming SaaS revenue up 133% year over year

Select Financial Information



GAAP


Non-GAAP

Key Financial Results


Q4 2021


Q3 2021


Q4 2020


Q4 2021


Q3 2021


Q4 2020



(in millions, except per share data)

Net revenue


$ 155.8


$ 126.3


$ 131.5


$ 155.8


$ 126.3


$ 131.5

Net income


$ 19.9


$ 1.5


$ 13.5


$ 17.6


$ 9.5


$ 20.0

Diluted EPS


$ 0.18


$ 0.01


$ 0.13


$ 0.16


$ 0.09


$ 0.20










Other Financial Information

Q4 2021


Q3 2021


Q4 2020


(in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter

$ 23.8


$ 14.8


$ 26.4

Bookings for the quarter

$ 267.3


$ 114.3


$ 206.4

Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end

$ 441.0


$ 333.3


$ 290.5

Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end

$ 133.4


$ 128.4


$ 98.6

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance


Q1 2022 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)


Low


High

(Unaudited, in millions, except
percentages)

Video


Cable
Access


Adjustments (2)


Total

GAAP


Video


Cable
Access


Adjustments (2)


Total

GAAP

Net revenue

$ 64.0


$ 70.0


$ —


$ 134.0


$ 69.0


$ 80.0


$ —


$ 149.0

Gross margin %

56.0 %


36.0 %


(0.9) %


44.7 %


57.0 %


38.0 %


(0.8) %


46.0 %

Gross profit

$ 35.8


$ 25.2


$ (1.1)


$ 59.9


$ 39.3


$ 30.4


$ (1.1)


$ 68.6

Operating expenses

$ 37.0


$ 22.0


$ 8.6


$ 67.6


$ 38.0


$ 23.0


$ 8.6


$ 69.6

Operating income (loss)

$ (1.2)


$ 3.2


$ (9.7)


$ (7.7)


$ 1.3


$ 7.4


$ (9.7)


$ (1.0)

Tax expense (3)







$ (1.8)








$ (1.8)

EPS (3)







$ (0.10)








$ (0.04)

Shares (3)







104.6








104.6

Cash (3)







$ 110.0








$ 120.0


(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

(3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.


2022 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)


Low


High

(Unaudited, in millions, except
percentages)

Video


Cable
Access


Adjustments (2)


Total
GAAP


Video


Cable
Access


Adjustments (2)


Total
GAAP

Net revenue

$ 275.0


$ 295.0


$ —


$ 570.0


$ 289.0


$ 307.0


$ —


$ 596.0

Gross margin %

56.5 %


41.0 %


(0.5) %


48.0 %


58.3 %


43.6 %


(0.4) %


50.3 %

Gross profit

$ 155.4


$ 121.0


$ (2.6)


$ 273.8


$ 168.5


$ 133.9


$ (2.6)


$ 299.8

Operating expenses

$ 146.0


$ 92.0


$ 28.3


$ 266.3


$ 150.0


$ 96.0


$ 28.3


$ 274.3

Operating income

$ 9.4


$ 29.0


$ (30.9)


$ 7.5


$ 18.5


$ 37.9


$ (30.9)


$ 25.5

Tax expense (3)







$ (7.4)








$ (7.4)

EPS (3)







$ (0.34)








$ (0.17)

Shares (3)







106.0








106.0

Cash (3)







$ 100.0








$ 110.0


(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

(3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.


Q1 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)


Low


High

(Unaudited, in millions, except
percentages)

Video


Cable Access


Total


Video


Cable Access


Total

Net revenue

$ 64.0


$ 70.0


$ 134.0


$ 69.0


$ 80.0


$ 149.0

Gross margin %

56.0 %


36.0 %


45.6 %


57.0 %


38.0 %


46.8 %

Gross profit

$ 35.8


$ 25.2


$ 61.0


$ 39.3


$ 30.4


$ 69.7

Operating expenses

$ 37.0


$ 22.0


$ 59.0


$ 38.0


$ 23.0


$ 61.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 0.3


$ 4.3


$ 4.6


$ 2.8


$ 8.5


$ 11.3

Tax rate (2)





13.0 %






13.0 %

EPS (2)





$ 0.01






$ 0.06

Shares (2)





111.7






111.7

Cash (2)





$ 110.0






$ 120.0


(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.


2022 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)


Low


High

(Unaudited, in millions, except
percentages)

Video


Cable Access


Total


Video


Cable Access


Total

Net revenue

$ 275.0


$ 295.0


$ 570.0


$ 289.0


$ 307.0


$ 596.0

Gross margin %

56.5 %


41.0 %


48.5 %


58.3 %


43.6 %


50.7 %

Gross profit

$ 155.4


$ 121.0


$ 276.4


$ 168.5


$ 133.9


$ 302.4

Operating expenses

$ 146.0


$ 92.0


$ 238.0


$ 150.0


$ 96.0


$ 246.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15.0


$ 33.9


$ 48.9


$ 24.1


$ 42.8


$ 66.9

Tax rate (2)





13.0 %






13.0 %

EPS (2)





$ 0.26






$ 0.40

Shares (2)





112.6






112.6

Cash (2)





$ 100.0






$ 110.0


(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern) on Monday, January 31, 2022. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. An audio version of the webcast will be available by calling +1.574.990.1032 or +1.800.240.9147 (conference ID 4465157). A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site or by calling +1.404.537.3406 or +1.855.859.2056 (conference ID 4465157).

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The Company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Cable Access businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations or the operations of our supply chain or our customers; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: segment revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment - In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we recorded a loss of $0.5 million resulting from the conversion and settlement of the remaining $8.1 million of our convertible notes due in December 2020. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we recorded a debt extinguishment loss of $0.8 million resulting from the exchange of $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of our convertible notes due in 2020 for $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible notes due in 2022.We have excluded these losses from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not believe the losses are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the accretion of the debt discount related to the equity component and amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and amortization of intangible assets, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 133,431


$ 98,645

Accounts receivable, net

88,529


66,227

Inventories

71,195


35,031

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

29,972


38,132

Total current assets

323,127


238,035

Property and equipment, net

42,721


43,141

Operating lease right-of-use assets

30,968


27,556

Other non-current assets

56,657


39,117

Goodwill

240,213


243,674

Total assets

$ 693,686


$ 591,523





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Convertible debt, current

$ 36,824


$ —

Other debts, current

4,992


11,771

Accounts payable

64,429


23,543

Deferred revenue

57,226


54,294

Operating lease liabilities, current

7,346


7,354

Other current liabilities

53,644


50,333

Total current liabilities

224,461


147,295

Convertible debt, non-current

98,941


129,507

Other debts, non-current

12,989


10,086

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

29,120


26,071

Other non-current liabilities

31,379


20,262

Total liabilities

$ 396,890


$ 333,221





Convertible debt

883


Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or
outstanding


Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 102,959 and 98,204
shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,
respectively

103

...

