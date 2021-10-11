U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

Harmonic Expands FTTH Solution to Improve Rural Broadband Connectivity

·4 min read
In this article:
Technology Provides Another Powerful Tool to Deliver 10G to More People in More Ways

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced expanded fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) PON capabilities with a new 60G-capable remote switch that leverages its industry-leading CableOS® cloud-native solution to bridge the rural divide, improve broadband deployment flexibility and stimulate economic growth. Enabling sustainable and agile broadband service expansion, Harmonic's new Jetty 60G-capable remote switch provides cable, telco and fiber operators with greater operational efficiencies to rapidly scale their network, connect more communities to fiber broadband and quickly meet network capacity demands for an ultra-connected future. Jetty enables precision PON and fiber deployments by placing latency- and loss-sensitive optical components closer to subscribers, eliminating the need for additional capital-intensive fiber-optic infrastructure and reducing overall time to market.

CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform
CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform

"The need for reliable high-speed internet can most quickly be addressed through next-generation virtualized broadband access networks," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cable Access Business at Harmonic. "The Jetty 60G remote switch is an exciting advancement for our existing virtual PON solution, offering operators a quick and agile way to deploy high-bandwidth services, converge PON and HFC-based networks into a single virtual solution and generate significant savings on infrastructure and operations."

Added Elad Nafshi, Senior Vice President of Next-Generation Access Network at Comcast Cable: "We're excited by Harmonic's continued innovation of 10G technology. While we remain focused on Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0 as our primary approach, Harmonic's PON technology provides another powerful tool to deliver 10G benefits to customers. This is yet another illustration of how the Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) and the 10G ecosystem is growing exponentially more innovative and vibrant."

When combined with Harmonic's cloud-based vBNG and vOLT technology, the new Jetty remote switch brings a revolutionary leap forward in broadband network innovation. Two Jetty switches can be housed inside Harmonic's Ripple+ modular DAA node, and each switch supports up to six 10Gbps small form factor pluggable (SFP) ports, creating unprecedented remote OLT reach and density at the fiber network edge. Leveraging this unique distributed multi-access architecture, operators can:

  • Future-proof their networks with an agile, environmentally sustainable infrastructure that reduces operational costs and eliminates power-hungry hardware platforms requiring complex management and provisioning;

  • Reuse their existing DAA network infrastructure by deploying Jetty inside of Harmonic's Ripple+ modular DAA node or Shell compact DAA node;

  • Rapidly scale and adapt to future bandwidth demands, with the ability to deploy a single PON or hundreds of PONs, using existing network infrastructure, back-office systems and best-of-breed components;

  • More efficiently use existing fiber resources while consuming the lowest power in the industry; and

  • Use Jetty as a hardened outdoor, field-deployable foundation for quickly launching new high-speed services, including long-distance 10G Ethernet, 10G EPON and XGS-PON optical modules.

Harmonic will showcase its new Jetty 60G remote switch and virtual PON solution during the virtual SCTE-Cable Tec Expo, Oct. 11-14. To learn more about Harmonic's participation in the event and to schedule a meeting, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/cable-access/scte/.

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 3 million cable modems for nearly 60 cable operators worldwide, including the largest operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic
Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.



Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.)
Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmonic-expands-ftth-solution-to-improve-rural-broadband-connectivity-301397199.html

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

