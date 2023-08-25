Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shareholders have earned a 13% CAGR over the last five years

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 41% in the last quarter. On the bright side the returns have been quite good over the last half decade. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 86% in that time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Harmonic moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Harmonic has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 3.8% in the last year, Harmonic shareholders lost 11%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 13%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Harmonic .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

