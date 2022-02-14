U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,599.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,225.00
    -15.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,030.30
    +4.60 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.41
    -0.69 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.40
    +13.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.31 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.11
    +5.20 (+21.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3521
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4400
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,572.63
    +14.32 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.56
    -24.39 (-2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.76
    -97.26 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Harmony Biosciences Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HRMY

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it will issue a press release on the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Monday, February 28, 2022. Following the release, Harmony will conduct a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Harmony Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmony Biosciences)
Harmony Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmony Biosciences)

To participate in the call, please dial (833) 614-1471 (domestic) or +1 (914) 987-7209 (international), and reference passcode 7277008. It is recommended that you dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available on the investor page of our website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

A replay of the call will be available within 24 hours by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering conference ID: 7277008. The replay will be available until March 7, 2022.

About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, and is focused on providing novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Nancy Leone
215-891-6046
nleone@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Patti Bank
ICR Westwicke
415-513-1284
ir@harmonybiosciences.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-biosciences-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-301479276.html

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences

Recommended Stories

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Dow Jones Futures Erase Losses On Russia Comments; Market Rally At Key Level

    Futures rose with Russia/Ukraine tensions in focus after the stock market rally sold off Friday. Tesla China sales were strong.

  • Coinbase Stock Is Falling. Its Super Bowl Ad Was Too Successful.

    Coinbase Global (ticker: COIN) ran an ad during the Super Bowl that included a QR code that would send viewers to its website. Coinbase stock has fallen 1.7% to $191.26 at 6:23 a.m. in premarket trading, and it’s possible that shares are reacting to the company’s inability to handle that much traffic. On the other hand, Coinbase seemed to have gotten what it paid for with the advertisement.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop as Russia-Ukraine conflict concerns rise

    Stock futures fell Monday morning as investors eyed the escalating threat of Russian invasion in Ukraine alongside ongoing concerns over inflation and an aggressive move toward policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • What The Rock's arms and the S&P 500 all have in common: Morning Brief

    Markets are looking shaky. The NYSE has a new chief. And Super Bowl hot takes. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, February 14, 2022.

  • BioDelivery's stock rockets toward a 2-year high after buyout deal with Collegium at a 54% premium

    Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. blasted 51.7% higher to pace all premarket gainers Monday, after the specialty pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of pain and neurology products agreed to be acquired by Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. in a deal valued at about $604 million. Collegium's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Under terms of the deal, Collegium will pay $5.60 in cash for each BioDelivery share outstanding, which represents a 53.8% premium to Friday's closin

  • Bitcoin holds above $40,000 as hashrate explodes to all-time high

    Hashrates for the bitcoin network hit 248.11 million tera hashes per second over the weekend.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • Goldman Sachs sees three paths for the S&P 500 —and one would leave stocks nearly 20% lower

    On a tense day for markets with geopolitics shaking up the action, we've got a fresh view from Goldman Sachs on where stocks could end up this year.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Stays the Course, Betting Big on Innovation

    The flagship ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund has bought more than $400 million of high-growth stocks over the past two weeks.