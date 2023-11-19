Is Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Harmony Biosciences Holdings' (NASDAQ:HRMY) stock increased significantly by 34% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Harmony Biosciences Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is:

31% = US$151m ÷ US$481m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.31 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings' Earnings Growth And 31% ROE

First thing first, we like that Harmony Biosciences Holdings has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Harmony Biosciences Holdings' exceptional 82% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Harmony Biosciences Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.5%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Harmony Biosciences Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Harmony Biosciences Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Harmony Biosciences Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Harmony Biosciences Holdings' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

