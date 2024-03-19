Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc's Chief Commercial Officer Sells Company Shares

Jeffrey Dierks, the Chief Commercial Officer of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HRMY), has sold 11,979 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $32 per share, resulting in a total value of $383,328.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases. The company's commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in the neurology community is reflected in its product portfolio and pipeline.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the valuation front, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $32 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.793 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.90, which is lower than the industry median of 29.51 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $32 and a GF Value of $76.78, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.42, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. While the recent sale by the insider does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, it is one of several factors market participants may consider when evaluating Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc's stock.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

