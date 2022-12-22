U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,883.00
    -22.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,421.00
    -148.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,243.25
    -91.25 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.80
    -9.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.96
    +0.67 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    -0.32 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6790
    -0.0050 (-0.14%)
     

  • Vix

    20.38
    -1.10 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    -0.0050 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3410
    +0.0170 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,793.73
    -50.51 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.82
    +0.59 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,523.21
    +25.89 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PRESENT AT THE 41ST ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

·1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that President and CEO, John C. Jacobs will present at the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. PT/ 7:30 p.m. ET.

Harmony Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmony Biosciences)
Harmony Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmony Biosciences)

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences
At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Luis Sanay, CFA
445-235-8386
lsanay@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Cate McCanless
202-420-7888
cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-biosciences-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301708655.html

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Because of that, these energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) look like ideal options for investors seeking lucrative passive income streams. Energy Transfer currently offers investors a 9% yield. Put another way, a $1,000 investment in Energy Transfer could generate $90 of annual passive income.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Abrupt Covid Shift Hits Supply Chains From Solar to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is disrupting energy markets as the abrupt shift from Covid Zero shutters industry and upends the usual flow of commodities.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringA dramatic surge

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • Your Retirement Plans Will Change With the $1.7 Trillion Federal Spending Bill

    The primary goal of the massive legislation is to fund the government through the fiscal year ending September 2023. But it also contains a legion of agenda items.

  • Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

  • Congress wants to change how you save for retirement — here's how

    Omnibus spending bill includes several major retirement updates with goal of getting Americans to save more.

  • Inside Rivian and Ford’s Plants, as They Race to Build EVs Faster

    Rivian is under pressure to prove it can build its electric trucks at scale without having ramped up production before, as competition heats up from legacy auto makers. WSJ toured Rivian’s and Ford’s EV factories to see how they are pushing to meet demand. Illustration: Adam Falk/The Wall Street Journal

  • Germany Returns to Coal as Energy Security Trumps Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to boost its reliance on coal as it battles an unprecedented energy crisis — even at the expense of its ambitious climate goals. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringEurope’s larges

  • Germany’s Pivot to Piped Kazakh Oil Looks Like a Pipe Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is days from halting piped oil imports from Russia, creating pressure to find alternatives.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersThe nation’s economy ministry in Berlin confirmed on Tuesday th

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • SEC, Ripple get extensions to exclude expert testimony in XRP lawsuit

    The federal judge in the ongoing lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple has granted a joint motion from all parties to extend the deadline for the Daubert Motions that would exclude certain expert testimonies.

  • Labor shortage: These are the states with the most job openings

    As the ongoing labor shortage continues stifling America's economy from fully recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are having to fight harder than others to attract talent.

  • Boeing positions 2 executives for top leadership roles

    The moves are aimed at continuing the development of Boeing's senior leadership team, Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said in an internal email to staff.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?

    Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures

  • Fired Twitter Manager Sues Over Cancellation of Stock Options

    (Bloomberg) -- An former Twitter Inc. manager fired as part of billionaire Elon Musk’s revamping of the social-media platform after he bought it earlier this year claims the company improperly canceled some stock options he had. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatM

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • 401(k) auto-enrollment and other big changes to retirement plans in omnibus bill for 2023

    The Secure 2.0 Act could become law as Congress finalizes a bill to avoid a government shutdown. That would mean changes for 401(k) retirement plans.

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.