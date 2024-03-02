Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,137.08
    +40.81 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,087.38
    +90.99 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,274.94
    +183.02 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.39
    +21.55 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.81
    +1.55 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    2,091.60
    +36.90 (+1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.46 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1800
    -0.0720 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2655
    +0.0029 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.0640
    +0.0800 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    62,140.13
    -40.66 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,682.50
    +52.48 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,910.82
    +744.63 (+1.90%)
     

Harmony Gold Mining First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: R9.56 (vs R2.98 in 1H 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Harmony Gold Mining (JSE:HAR) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: R31.4b (up 35% from 1H 2023).

  • Net income: R5.92b (up 222% from 1H 2023).

  • Profit margin: 19% (up from 7.9% in 1H 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: R9.56 (up from R2.98 in 1H 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Harmony Gold Mining Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 1.1% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.4% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in South Africa.

Performance of the South African Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are up 3.7% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of Harmony Gold Mining's balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement