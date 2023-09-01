Harmony Gold Mining Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: R7.80 (vs R1.72 loss in FY 2022)

Harmony Gold Mining (JSE:HAR) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: R49.3b (up 16% from FY 2022).

Net income: R4.82b (up from R1.05b loss in FY 2022).

Profit margin: 9.8% (up from net loss in FY 2022). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: R7.80 (up from R1.72 loss in FY 2022).

HAR Production and Reserves

Gold

Production: 1,467.7 troy koz (1,486.5 troy koz in FY 2022)

Proved and probable reserves (ore): 1,444 Mt (1,504 Mt in FY 2022)

Number of mines: 15 (16 in FY 2022)

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Harmony Gold Mining Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.1% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 4.5% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in South Africa.

Performance of the South African Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are up 2.9% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Harmony Gold Mining's balance sheet health.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.