U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,175.46
    +20.08 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,128.79
    +67.29 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,563.76
    +27.74 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.03
    +16.12 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.86
    -2.31 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.30
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    -0.0360 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1430
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,715.39
    -845.85 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.27
    -19.98 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Harmony Integrates with Covalent, Bringing Data Accessibility to the Platform

·4 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain with fast finality launched on Mainnet in June 2019 and is now surrounded by a vibrant and engaged community of over 500,000 active platform participants on familiar cross-chain DeFi ecosystems such as Sushi, Curve and Aave. Over the years, Harmony partnered up with hundreds of Web3 solutions and platforms. To top that, in Sep 2021, Harmony released its ecosystem treasury to a tune of $300M to distribute equity-free $50K grants to any teams that are willing to bring their best ideas to build on Harmony.

Harmony x Covalent
Harmony x Covalent

Harmony Integrates with Covalent, Bringing Data Accessibility to the Platform

Harmony's community has been so engaging from the start that builders on Harmony enjoy growing organically from within the ecosystem. As one notices a vibrant and engaging community, teams such as DeFi Kingdoms and lending protocols like Tranquil Finance decided to build on Harmony and grew from zero to billion-dollar TVL dApps in a matter of months! With Harmony's low gas fees costing fractions of a penny and a 2-second transaction finality, users are very encouraged to interact with their yield farms, lendings, NFT trades and in-game purchases, for dApps built on Harmony. Harmony is perfect for these high interaction use cases. All these activities are generating a lot of interest for users to interact with Harmony's blockchain which demands a smooth and uninterrupted experience. Builders on Harmony benefit from solutions offered by Harmony's partners that will meet the needs of their audience.

Harmony integrates with Covalent, the leading provider of indexing and querying solutions for blockchains with their unified API. The initial integration includes complete indexing of Harmony and enables developers to access rich, granular data to build applications faster and easier for a variety of use cases.

"Harmony's traction is unparalleled and the energy in the community is incredible. With their sharding capabilities, it will be exciting to see what developers will build and scale without compromising decentralization and security. Our Unified API will further accelerate the speed at which developers can build."–Ganesh Swami, CEO at Covalent

Covalent's unified API brings full transparency and visibility to assets across over 26 blockchain networks. Developers who need high performance can conveniently enable multichain in minutes by simply changing the chain_ID parameter. Covalent's dataset supports 25B+ transactions, 30,000+ price feeds, and 200,000+ smart contracts for querying.

The blockchain data available includes:

  • Get NFT transactions for contract

  • Token balances per address

  • Historical transactions per address

  • Get all contract metadata

Developer Resources

Tutorial Videos

About Harmony
Harmony is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain with a 2-second block time and finality. Launched on MainNet in June 2019, Harmony is Layer 1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, horizontally scalable multi-sharded blockchain with low gas fees. Developers can code in Solidity using tools and frameworks such as web3.js, ethers.js, Truffle, MetaMask, Chainlink, Graph Protocol and now with Covalent.

Developers building on Harmony can now apply for $50K launch grants from Harmony's $300M Ecosystem fund, with full support from the Harmony Venture Network within the Harmony ONE Accelerator Program. There has never been a better time to build on Harmony.

Developers will feel welcomed when building within Harmony in verticals in DeFi, games, metaverse experiences, social impact, bridges, toolings and many more, ready to deploy to a highly engaged audience of over 500,000 members of the community. These include DAO contributors, creatives, NFT collectors, investors, enthusiasts and other developers alike. Checkout Messari's report: At ONE with Harmony

Telegram | Twitter | Discord | YouTube | Medium | Facebook | LinkedIn

About Covalent
Covalent provides the industry-leading Unified API bringing visibility to billions of Web3 data points. Developers use Covalent to build exciting multi-chain applications like crypto wallets, NFT galleries, and investor dashboard tools utilizing data from 26+ blockchains. Covalent is trusted by a community of 15,000+ developers and powers data for 500+ applications including 0x, Zerion, Rainbow Wallet, Rotki, Bitski and many others.

Website | Discord | Telegram | Twitter | Youtube | 微信

CONTACT: creative@harmony.one

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-integrates-with-covalent-bringing-data-accessibility-to-the-platform-301538931.html

SOURCE Harmony

Recommended Stories

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • 15 Most Valuable Software Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable software companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable Software Companies in the World. From small businesses to large enterprises, what do they all have in common? They all rely on competent software […]

  • Returns At Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Appear To Be Weighed Down

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven...

  • Google's Internal Conflict Over AI Research On Chip Design Jeopardizes Millions Of Dollars In Government Grants

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google recently terminated a senior engineering manager for allegedly debunking and harassing its landmark research on artificial intelligence software, Reuters reports. Google's research unit drew scrutiny in late 2020 after workers criticized its handling of personnel complaints and publication practices. The latest controversy stemming from efforts to automate chip design jeopardizes the reputation of Google's research in the academic community. G

  • Google Docs adds new table tools for easier project management

    The latest smart chip adds a tool for creating dropdown menus in Google Docs.

  • There’s a new way to pay for street parking in downtown Des Moines. Here’s how it works

    Look closely at the parking meter poles around downtown. Signs for the new ParkDSM payment program are starting to replace the old meters.

  • Amazon ends Android shopping app digital downloads

    The move is in response to Google's app store policies, under which it takes 30% commission on all sales.

  • Paid Telegram features appear in latest beta

    The messaging app may soon charge for some reaction emoji and stickers as part of a premium option.

  • The Funded: A provider of a blood pressure monitor and heart health app scored $70M in new funding

    Hello Heart works with employers and health plan providers to offer a blood pressure monitoring device and smartphone app to workers.

  • An early TikTok exec just launched a dating app, Spark

    A former president at musical.ly (now known as TikTok), Alex Hofmann has already done something that seems impossible: He helped build an app that could compete with social giants like Meta, YouTube or Snapchat. After ByteDance acquired musical.ly for around $1 billion in 2018, Hofmann left the company to become an investor, but he soon decided he wanted to make apps again. "There's a trend that I observed in China that a lot of tech companies there don't just build one product, but multiple products," Hofmann told TechCrunch.

  • Truth Social app to be available via web browser ‘end of May’ – CEO

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app will launch on a web browser at the end of May, Chief Executive Devin Nunes said on Monday. In a post on the platform, Nunes also said Truth Social has not yet been approved for launch in the Google Play store for Android devices. "End of May we will launch PWA (Web Browser) this will allow access from any device," Nunes wrote.

  • Grindr location data was reportedly for sale for at least three years (updated)

    Grindr location data was on the market for at least three years, potentially exposing users to serious privacy violations.

  • LastPass knocks 20 percent off paid plans for World Password Day

    Subscribe to LastPass while Premium, Families and Business plans are 20 percent off for World Password Day.

  • Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos to step down

    Biogen Inc. said Tuesday that it is conducting a search to replace CEO Michel Vounatsos, who will stay in his role unless a successor is named. The announcement was made in the company's first-quarter earnings, which saw Biogen missing Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue. Vounatsos has served as CEO since 2017. Biogen's stock is down 13.4% this year, while the S&P 500 has declined 12.8%.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield hits 3% for first time in over three years; Fed meeting looms

    * U.S. 30-year yield hits highest since March 2019 * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield rises to two-year high * U.S. 5-year TIPS yield touches five-month high (Recasts, adds comment, bullets; updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters - The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield on Monday hit 3% for the first time since December 2018, a psychological milestone that could have major implications for other financial markets. It has surged the last two months as the bond market prepared for the Federal Reserve to start reducing its balance sheet, which ballooned to nearly $9 trillion as the central bank bought bonds during the pandemic. The Fed, at the close on Wednesday of its two-day policy meeting, is expected to announce a hike in the fed funds target rate by 50 basis points to 0.75%-1.00%, as well as revealing its balance sheet plan.

  • Mizuho Continues To See Upside In Alibaba, JD, Baidu, Dada Amid Odds

    Mizuho saw a challenging 1H22 for China's internet, given the ongoing disruptions to consumer spending and business activities from COVID restrictions. Mizuho expects the negative impact to spread across all internet segments, including e-commerce, advertising, and cloud computing. As a result, Mizuho lowered its revenue growth rate by 5 points in 1H22 and 3 points for FY22. Mizuho cut the PT for Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $300 to $285 (127.7% upside) and maintained a Buy. Mizuho cut the PT

  • SEC Allots 20 New Positions to Expand Its Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit

    The successful enforcement actions taken by the unit against 80 fraudulent crypto-asset offering and platforms is the reason behind this expansion.

  • Big-tech earnings have largely been a disappointment. The more resilient companies have had one thing in common

    Last week’s slate of big-tech earnings coincided with a massive spike in volatility that ended with a stock market selloff as buyers were nowhere to be found. While the market’s capitulation has been a work in progress since around the Thanksgiving holiday, big tech had held up relatively well compared to most tech and growth companies. Microsoft (MSFT) Apple (AAPL) IBM (IBM) and Qualcomm (QCOM) all had blowout results, while Alphabet (GOOG) Intel (INTC) and Facebook parent Meta (FB) fared OK but didn’t excite.

  • Activision shares rise after Buffett reveals Berkshire's 9.5% stake

    Activision Blizzard Inc shares rose on Monday after Warren Buffett said his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc had taken a 9.5% stake in the video game maker, which Microsoft Corp has agreed to buy for $68.7 billion. Buffett revealed the approximately $5.6 billion investment in Activision on Saturday at Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. Activision shares were up $2.13, or 2.8%, at $77.73 in afternoon trading, after earlier rising to $78.22.

  • Citi Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. acknowledged that one of its trading desks was behind a flash crash in Europe, which sent shares across the continent tumbling after a sudden 8% decline in Swedish stocks.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Bil