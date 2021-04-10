U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1905
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.3860 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,463.04
    +231.89 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.34 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

Logitech is done making Harmony remotes

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·2 min read

After going a long time without any hardware updates, Logitech has finally announced what many of us suspected was coming. TechHive points out a post on the support forums confirming that Logitech will no longer manufacture Harmony remotes

Logitech:

While Harmony remotes are and continue to be available through various retailers, moving forward Logitech will no longer manufacture Harmony remotes.

We expect no impact to our customers by this announcement. We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes. We also plan to continue to update the platform and add devices to our Harmony database. Customer and warranty support will continue to be offered.

The company's universal remotes have been among the best options — and in recent years, almost the only options — for home theater users who want a traditional style remote that can connect almost anything in a living room and smart home. However, especially as companies like Google, Apple and Amazon have extended their reach into home control and HDMI-CEC connects controls for more devices, the market for universal remotes is more of a niche than ever. 

While Logitech considered selling off the division in 2013 before keeping it in-house, this time the product line is just coming to an end, with remaining products sold through retailers until they're all gone. If you're thinking about picking up a Harmony remote, or just grabbing one as a possible replacement, we broke down the current lineup of controls late last year to help you decide which one fits your setup the best. For now they're available "while supplies last" with Logitech setting a goal to provide service and support (but probably not any new features) for "as long as customers are using it."

