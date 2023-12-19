Harmony Science Academy expands its curriculum with the addition of grade levels 3-5

Dec. 19—MIDLAND — Harmony Science Academy announced Tuesday the expansion of its educational programs to include additional grade levels. Harmony Science Academy will now offer education for grades 3-5 for the 2024-2025 academic year as part of our commitment to providing quality education and fostering academic excellence.

This decision is in response to the growing demand for high-quality education and the commitment of Harmony Science Academy to provide students with a comprehensive and enriching learning experience. Harmony's mission is to prepare students for higher learning in a safe, caring, and collaborative atmosphere through a quality, learner-centered educational program with a strong emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

"We are thrilled to introduce these new grade levels at Harmony Science Academy, Harmony Public Schools West Texas area superintendent Dr. Kamil Yilmaz said in a news release. "We look forward to welcoming new students into our Harmony family and providing them with a transformative educational experience."

Harmony Science Academy-Midland will be located at Loop 250 Frontage Road and Meadowside Street. Supported by the generous donations of Permian Strategic Partnership and the Abell-Hanger Foundation, the campus will open in August 2024 to PreK-5 students in a modular classroom setting as construction continues on its state-of-the-art campus nearby. The campus will expand to further grades for the following academic years.

A second Odessa campus also is scheduled to open in 2025-2026, to go along with the current Harmony Science Academy-Odessa. HSA-Odessa currently is one of Harmony's most applied-to campuses in the state.

Harmony Public Schools is a 62 Texas public charter school system that provides rigorous, high-quality education focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Through a caring and collaborative environment, Harmony provides students from traditionally underserved communities the opportunity to excel through project-based learning where they learn the skills necessary to become contributing global citizens.

This school will be part of the TEA-recognized "A" rated West Texas district and will house 200 students from grade levels PreK to 2nd grade in its first year and expand enrollment to 1,500 PreK through 12th-grade students over the next decade.

Harmony Public Schools West Texas District is a tuition-free, open-enrollment public charter school system providing high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) for students in PreK — Grade 12 with schools in El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, and Odessa.

Applications for open enrollment for the 2024-25 school year are now open.