Harmony Science Academy-Midland hosts free 3D printing workshop

Nov. 27—MIDLAND — Harmony Science Academy-Midland is hosting a free 3D Printing workshop for elementary students in the Permian Basin.

The workshop is open to any Midland-Odessa student, regardless of the school he or she attends. The workshop will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at its Midland admission office, located at 4400 N. Midland Drive, Suite 403. To sign up, families can visit HarmonyTX.org/Midland3D.

Skills like 3D printing, computer science, and other science-based competencies are a major part of the culture and curriculum at Harmony. The campus, scheduled to open for its inaugural class in August 2024, is part of the statewide Harmony Public Schools system, which is nationally recognized for its Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program.

Once completed, Harmony Science Academy-Midland will include the largest elementary maker space in the Permian Basin and extracurricular clubs ranging from robotics to drone racing — and, of course, 3D printing.

"STEM is an important part of the fabric of the Permian Basin," Harmony Public Schools West Texas area superintendent Dr. Kamil Yilmaz said in a news release, "so it's important for Harmony to be able to offer Permian Basin students an education that prepares them for the rewarding, high-paying careers of Midland-Odessa's future. And through hands-on projects like 3D-printing, students can also see that STEM learning can be a whole lot of fun."