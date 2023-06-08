Harn Len Corporation Bhd (KLSE:HARNLEN) Not Flying Under The Radar

When close to half the companies in the Food industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.1x, you may consider Harn Len Corporation Bhd (KLSE:HARNLEN) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 2x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Harn Len Corporation Bhd Performed Recently?

For instance, Harn Len Corporation Bhd's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/S is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Harn Len Corporation Bhd, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Harn Len Corporation Bhd's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 1.4% decrease to the company's top line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by an impressive 84% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Weighing the recent medium-term upward revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for contraction of 2.6% shows it's a great look while it lasts.

With this in mind, it's clear to us why Harn Len Corporation Bhd's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the industry. However, its current revenue trajectory will be very difficult to maintain against the headwinds other companies are facing at the moment.

What We Can Learn From Harn Len Corporation Bhd's P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Harn Len Corporation Bhd revealed its growing revenue over the medium-term is helping prop up its high P/S compared to its peers, given the industry is set to shrink. It could be said that investors feel this revenue growth will continue into the future, justifying a higher P/S ratio. Our only concern is whether its revenue trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough industry conditions. Otherwise, it's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future if its revenue performance persists.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Harn Len Corporation Bhd you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

