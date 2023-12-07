Harn Len Corporation Bhd (KLSE:HARNLEN) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. In light of that, from a first glance at Harn Len Corporation Bhd (KLSE:HARNLEN), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Harn Len Corporation Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00075 = RM290k ÷ (RM445m - RM56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

Thus, Harn Len Corporation Bhd has an ROCE of 0.07%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 6.6%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Harn Len Corporation Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Harn Len Corporation Bhd's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Harn Len Corporation Bhd's ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Harn Len Corporation Bhd, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 1.8%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Harn Len Corporation Bhd to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Harn Len Corporation Bhd has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 13% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Harn Len Corporation Bhd's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Yet despite these poor fundamentals, the stock has gained a huge 467% over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Harn Len Corporation Bhd that we think you should be aware of.

