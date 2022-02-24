U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,189.91
    -35.59 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,604.27
    -527.49 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,023.95
    -13.54 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,934.93
    -9.16 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.34
    +5.24 (+5.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.60
    +18.20 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    +0.26 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1141
    -0.0168 (-1.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9250
    -0.0520 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3317
    -0.0226 (-1.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6100
    +0.6300 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,106.39
    -2,319.18 (-6.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    818.90
    +25.77 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.70
    -261.48 (-3.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Harness brings GitOps to its software delivery platform

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

Harness, the ML-enhanced software delivery platform helmed by AppDynamics co-founder Jyoti Bansal, is getting on the GitOps train.

While the service started out with a focus on continuous delivery, it has since broadened its feature set in an effort to become a full-stack DevOps platform for startups and enterprises. Those include continuous integration, cloud cost management, feature flags and more.

The company's overall mission, though, hasn't changed, Bansal said. "Harness, when we started, had this ambitious goal: almost every business in the in the world wants to become a software business -- can we bring them the same level of sophistication of tools for their software engineers, that a Google or Facebook or Amazon or Netflix would have? Those kinds of companies have a major advantage in that they have really well-built software engineering practices and tooling that the rest of the businesses don't," he said.

The company, which now has 600 employees, is now adding another feature to its list with the launch of its GitOps services. With Kubernetes becoming increasingly popular, even in traditional enterprises, GitOps as a way to develop and deploy applications into these clusters, is also on the rise. It's no surprise then that Harness, which counts some of the world's largest retailers and banks among its customers, would want to support this model, too.

Harness is building its GitOps platform on top of ArgoCD, a declarative GitOps tool for Kubernetes that was first developed by Applatix (which was acquired by Intuit back in 2018) and is now under the umbrella of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "It's very powerful. People like that it's lightweight, you can automate your developer workflows and most of the deployment mechanisms," Bansal explained. "The challenge with GitOps is that it's extremely, extremely hard to operationalize in real complex enterprise environments."

And that's where Harness comes in by offering a SaaS-style GitOps service that ads enterprise capabilities on top of ArgoCD. "We are making GitOps accessible and more practical for all enterprises to use. It's really enterprise-grade GitOps. People love GitOps, but it's been hard for them to use it without using a lot of Band-Aids and duct tape to make it work -- and now you have a real enterprise solution and the first SaaS offering for GitOps as well."

Harness releases open version of continuous delivery product with access to source code

Harness snags $85M Series C on $1.7B valuation as revenue grows 3x

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Wants to Secure All Your Clouds, Including Amazon and Google

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is expanding its product for finding and monitoring security weak spots in cloud-computing to include rival Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud Platform.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateBiden Set to Speak; Sporadic Protests in Russia: Ukraine UpdateStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Mu

  • With mission to modernize data streaming, Redpanda snares $50M Series B

    When Redpanda launched in 2019, company founder and CEO Alexander Gallego thought a startup devoted to modernizing streaming data should have an appropriately nerdy name. "Redpanda has nothing to do with streaming, but when we sent out surveys, people loved the name and it just kind of took over," Gallego told me. Redpanda has developed an open source streaming tool, designed to take a modern approach to data streaming technology while remaining backward compatible with Apache Kafka, the open source data streaming tool the company is hoping to replace.

  • SoFi to acquire banking software company Technisys

    SoFi has agreed to acquire Technisys, a Latin America-based banking software company, for $1.1 billion in an all-stock deal. SoFi estimates that the acquisition will generate up to $800 million in additional revenue and up to $85 million in cost savings through 2025.Why it matters: SoFi, which recently became a bank after acquiring Golden Pacific Bancorp, is continuing its acquisition spree, which has included Galileo Financial Technologies for $1.2 billion in 2020.Stay on top of the latest mark

  • Reddit app revamp adds a Discover Tab for finding communities, new navigation

    Reddit today is launching the first major change to its mobile app in over two years with the addition of a new Discover Tab, offering personalized recommendations, as well as a revamped navigation system that includes new Community and Profile menus where users can quickly access and reorganize their subscriptions or access their profile settings. Reddit today has over 100,000 active communities, but many of them are still under-exposed, it notes. "The big thing we're really trying to solve for here is that it can be hard to find subreddits and communities that you want to develop a deep connection to," explains Jason Costa, Reddit's Director of Product for Content and Communities.

  • Aporia raises $25M Series A for its ML observability platform

    Aporia, a Tel Aviv-based startup that helps businesses monitor and explain their AI-based services, today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series A funding round led by Tiger Global. New investor Samsung Next, as well as previous investors TLV Partners and Vertex Ventures also participated in this round, which brings the company's total amount raised to $30 million. When the service launched last year, its focus was squarely on being an observability platform.

  • Ren Labs Raises $7.5M for ‘Catalog’ Cross-Chain Exchange

    The popular blockchain bridge is looking to expand its services in 2022.

  • ‘Web3Memes’ Rugs $235K From Investors Five Hours After Issuance: PeckShield

    Developers behind the memecoin moved 625 binance coins in rugged funds via privacy tool Tornado Cash this morning.

  • Thousands of Trump fans duped by fake versions of his social media site Truth Social

    One fake app called ‘MAGA Hub — Truth Social Trump’ downloaded more than 100,000 times

  • Specify automagically collects, stores and distributes your design tokens and assets

    Meet Specify, a startup that is creating a common language for Figma and GitHub. Specify acts as a central repository and API for your design tokens and assets. When organizations start to get serious about design, they want to create a design system with a unified style for buttons, icons, fonts, logos, colors and more.

  • Hello Pal Appoints Sean Prescott as Advisor

    Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE:HP) (Frankfurt:27H) (OTC:HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Sean Prescott as an advisor of Hello Pal.

  • Can you see who views your instagram? The truth about insta-stalking

    Do the apps really work?

  • Trump’s Truth Social launch was a disaster, but it’s already making a fortune

    App is a bold attempt to lure pro-Trump users away from both mainstream and right-wing social media platforms

  • Google's Area 120 debuts Checks, an AI-powered privacy compliance solution for mobile apps

    A team at Google is today launching a new product for mobile app developers called Checks which leverages AI technology to identify possible privacy and compliance issues within apps, amid a rapidly changing regulatory and policy landscape. The freemium solution will be offered to both Android and iOS app developers of all sizes, who will be able to have their apps analyzed then receive a report with actionable insights about how to address the problems that are found. Checks was co-founded by Fergus Hurley (GM) and Nia Castelly (Legal Lead), who developed the project over the past two years as a part of Google's in-house incubator, Area 120.

  • Truth Social has potential to fuel U.S. extremism - analyst

    STORY: Truth Social was downloaded 170,000 times since its launch on Sunday (February 20), according to research firm Apptopia.The app was available shortly before midnight ET and was the top free app available on the App Store early Monday .Phil Napoli, director of the DeWitt Wallace Center for Media & Democracy at Duke University, sees the platform potentially having an impact on the next presidential election as well as on division within the country."Socially, politically, culturally, there's the potential for it to contribute and exacerbate some of the problems we're seeing in our country as it relates to political polarization and extremism," he said."But I think the real question is to what extent is this even a commercial enterprise? Is this about developing a sustainable business model or is this about part of the larger campaign strategy for the next election?" Napoli wondered of Truth Social.New users faced trouble signing up for the free app or were placed on a waitlist that cited "massive demand" soon after the launch. It was unclear if the issues were resolved by Tuesday.

  • Redpanda Announces $50M Series B Funding from GV, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Haystack VC

    Redpanda Data (formerly Vectorized) today announced it has raised $50M in Series B funding, led by GV with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners (LSVP) and Haystack VC. Released in early 2021, Redpanda is a modern streaming platform that gives developers a simple, fast, reliable, and unified "engine of record" for both real-time and historical enterprise data. With its latest capital infusion, Redpanda has raised $76M to-date and plans to grow its global engineering and go-to-market tea

  • How AI is shaping the cybersecurity arms race

    Defending against cyberattacks increasingly means looking for patterns in large amounts of data – a task AI was made for. Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty ImagesThe average business receives 10,000 alerts every day from the various software tools it uses to monitor for intruders, malware and other threats. Cybersecurity staff often find themselves inundated with data they need to sort through to manage their cyber defenses. The stakes are high. Cyberattacks are increasing and affect thousands of

  • Signadot promises developers faster feedback loops

    Signadot, a startup that aims to simplify the development process for microservice-based applications by making it easier for developers to test their code, today announced that it has raised a $4 million seed funding round. The round was led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator (the company was part of the Winter 2020 batch) as well as a group of angel investors that includes former Heroku CEO Adam Gross, former GitHub CTO Jason Warner, GitLab's Sébastien Pahl and LaunchDarkly co-founder and CEO, John Kodumal. At its core, Signadot is a Kubernetes-based platform that provides developers with a production-like environment to test their code before it hits the staging environment.

  • Access arrest information, submit tips and view sex offender registry with OCSO's new app

    The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new digital tool to help disseminate information to local residents and enhance crime prevention.

  • Can you see who views your Instagram? The truth about insta-stalking

    Do the apps really work?

  • Which Companies Are Primed To Excel in the Metaverse?

    The metaverse can be hard to explain to anyone who hasn't yet experienced it, but by all indications it's going to be the next dominant technology to arrive. Essentially, the metaverse is a virtual...