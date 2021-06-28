U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,144.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,486.75
    -25.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,313.80
    -2.40 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.87
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.40
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1927
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4780
    -0.0580 (-3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    15.76
    +0.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6230
    +0.0280 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,505.61
    -9.18 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.21
    +14.81 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.97
    -63.10 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.02
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Harness Wealth raises $15 million to democratize the power of family offices

Connie Loizos
·5 min read

Family offices have existed since the 1800s, but they've never been so manifold as in recent years. According to a 2019 Global Family Office Report by UBS and Campden Wealth, 68% of the 360 family offices surveyed were founded in 2000 or later.

Their rise owes to numerous factors, including the tech startups that mint new centi-millionaires and billionaires each year, along with the increasingly complex choices that people with so much moolah encounter. Think household administration, legal matters, trust and estate management, personal investments, charitable ventures.

Still, family offices tend to cater to people with investable assets of $1 billion or more, according to KPMG. Even multi-family offices, where resources are shared with other families, are more typically targeting people with at least $20 million to invest. That high bar means there are still a lot of people with a lot of resources who need hand-holding.

Enter Harness Wealth, a three-year-old, New York-based outfit that was founded by David Snider and Katie Prentke English to cater to individuals with increasingly complex financial pictures, including following liquidity events. The two understand as well as anyone how one's vested interests can abruptly change -- and how hard these can be to manage when working full-time.

Snider got his start out of school as an associate with Bain & Company and later as an associate with Bain Capital before becoming the first business hire at the real estate company Compass and getting promoted to COO and CFO after the company's $25 million Series A raise in 2013. That little company grew, of course, and now, less than four months after its late-March IPO, Compass boasts a market cap of nearly $27 billion.

Indeed, over the years, Snider, who rejoined Bain as an executive-in-residence after 4.5 years with Compass, began to see a big opportunity in bringing together the often siloed businesses of tax planning and estate planning and investment planning, including it because "it resonated with me personally. Despite all these great things on my resume, every six months I found something I could or should have been doing differently with my equity."

Prentke English is also like a lot of the clients to which Harness Wealth caters today. After spending more than six years at American Express, she spent two years as the CMO of London-based online investment manager Nutmeg. She left the role to start Harness after being introduced to Snider through a mutual friend; in the meantime, Nutmeg was just acquired by JPMorgan Chase.

While there is no shortage of wealth managers to whom such individuals can turn, Harness says it does far more than pair people with independent registered investment advisors -- which is a key part of its business. It also helps its customers, depending on their needs, connect with a team of pros across an array of verticals -- not unlike the access an individual might have if they were to have a family office.

As for how Harness makes money, it shares revenue with the advisers on the platform. Snider says the percentage varies, though it's an "ongoing revenue share to ensure alignment with our clients." In other words, he adds, "We only do well if they find long-term success with the advisers on our platform," versus if Harness merely collected an upfront lead generation fee by pointing new customers to so-so financial planners or tax attorneys.

Ultimately, the company thinks it can replace a lot of the do-it-yourself services available in the market, like Personal Capital and Mint. That confidence is rooted in part in Snider's experience with Compass, which, in its earlier days, though it could navigate around real estate agents but "found that while people wanted better data insights and a better user interface, they also wanted that coupled with someone who'd had many clients who looked like them," says Snider.

He adds that Prentke English joined forces with him after discovering that Nutmeg, too, was "running into the limitations of a non-human-powered solution."

Investors think the thesis makes sense, certainly. Harness just closed on $15 million in Series A funding led by Jackson Square Ventures, a round that brings the company's total funding to $19 million. (Both new and existing investors include Bain Capital; Torch Capital; Activant; GingerBread Capital; FJ Labs; i2BF Ventures; First Minute Capital; Liquid2 Ventures; Alleycorp, Marc Benioff; Compass founder Ori Allon; and Paul Edgerley, who is the former co-head of Bain Capital Private Equity.

As for what Harness Wealth does with that fresh capital, part of it, interestingly, will be used to develop its own captive business line called Harness Tax. As Snider explains it, more of its clients are finding that tax planning is among their biggest concerns, given all that is happening on the IPO front, with SPACs, with remote work, and also with cryptocurrencies, into which more people are pouring money but around which the tax code has been playing catch-up.

It makes sense, given that tax planning can be time-sensitive and often dictate the overall financial planning strategy. At the same time, it's fair to wonder whether some of Harness Wealth's adviser partners will be turned off from working with the outfit if it thinks its partner is evolving into a rival.

Snider insists that Harness Wealth -- which currently employs 22 people and is not-yet profitable -- has no such designs. "Our goal is only to help people where we can add value, and we saw an opportunity to lean in on tax side."

Harness has a "a very large population of people who may not understand their tax liabilities" because of the crypto boom in particular, he explains, adding, "We want to make sure we're front and center" and ready to help as needed.

Recommended Stories

  • What will be the next big meme stock? Chatter on Reddit’s WallStreetBets offers hints

    Two stocks are showing signs of potentially breaking out from the pack.

  • Why bitcoin is climbing higher despite crackdown

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Partner, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, getting banned by a UK regulator.

  • Peter Thiel turned his Roth IRA into a pot of gold. You can too, but tread carefully

    Peter Thiel transformed a tiny Roth IRA worth approximately $2,000 into a $5 billion tax-free behemoth, according to an article from the investigative news site ProPublica. “You would have to tread very carefully,” said Michelle Gessner of Gessner Wealth Strategies in Houston, Texas. “I don’t think it’s impossible for the average person to do their own smaller scale version of it,” said Malcolm Ethridge, executive vice president at CIC Wealth in Rockville, Md., and host of The Tech Money podcast.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 70% From Current Levels

    Let’s step back and take a look at the big picture, while keeping stocks in focus. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit a series of record highs -- mainly due to increasing investor confidence that the current inflationary environment will be a transitory event rather than a sustained trend. Clearly, investors are not shy about stocks, even though the Commerce Department’s inflation indicator for May hit 3.4%, it’s fastest rate of increase since the 90s. Given this alarming disconnect, it has bec

  • The company Tesla booted from the S&P 500 is outperforming it

    Index investors often buy high and sell low, at least in the near-term. And for Tesla's entry to the S&P 500, that especially held true.

  • NIO Stock Is Going Nuts. This Is the Best Explanation.

    NIO stock gained almost 10% Monday. Call options volume, which rose almost 200% on Monday compared to Friday, is perhaps the biggest reason.

  • Why Virgin Galactic's stock is coming back down to Earth after skyrocketing nearly 40%

    Time for Virgin Galactic's stock to lose some altitude?

  • Cruise Shares Tumble; Disney Delays Tuesday’s Trial Sailing

    (Bloomberg) -- Cruise stocks fell after industry leader Carnival Corp. announced an additional stock sale and Walt Disney Co. delayed a trial sailing.Carnival is selling as much as $500 million in stock, according to a filing Monday, with proceeds earmarked for the repurchase of its Carnival Plc shares and for general corporate purposes. The shares fell 7% to $26.15 at the close in New York, the biggest decline since March.Other operators lost ground in sympathy, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

  • Billionaire behind world’s biggest crypto exchange faces reckoning

    The first time Changpeng Zhao left China, he was just 12 years old. His father, an academic who had been forced out of university during Mao’s Cultural Revolution, had fled to Canada when Zhao was six, and it took until 1989 for the rest of his family to follow. Almost three decades later, Zhao was forced out a second time. A Beijing crackdown on cryptocurrencies meant his fledgling start-up, Binance, left Shanghai for Japan before hopping to Taiwan and Malta. Today, the 44-year-old boss of what

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the first quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of March 31st. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Can Rip Higher

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring in the high returns, can sometimes be challenging. A smart investor will apply a few basic, common-sense rules – and stick to them. One of the basic rules of investing is “buy low, sell high." This will naturally bring us to the low-cost, small-cap side of the stock market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns.

  • 3 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    The environment for dividends continues to improve after a tough stretch in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for July 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for July.

  • After Facebook’s Surge, There Are Now 5 Tech Stocks Worth at Least $1 Trillion

    Apple is still the world's most valuable company, with a market cap of $2.2 trillion. After rallying Monday, Facebook joined the trillion-dollar club.

  • Electric Last Mile Solutions CEO on public debut, the future of EVs

    Electric Last Mile Solutions CEO Jim Taylor joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s plans to ramp up EV production amid the pandemic, ELMS' public debut on the Nasdaq and assessing the state of the EV market.

  • Trail of Brothers Linked to Missing Bitcoin Stash Is Still Murky

    (Bloomberg) -- The Cajee brothers, who ran a cryptocurrency investment platform from South Africa that the local regulator suspects of being a Ponzi scheme, are confounding both their family and desperate investors alike.It’s still hard to establish the whereabouts of Ameer and Raees Cajee, the pair that operated Johannesburg-based Africrypt since 2019. They appear to have vanished, along with an estimated $3.6 billion in Bitcoin -- an amount that a lawyer for the brothers said was inflated.Atto

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • ‘The No. 1 asset in my portfolio is a 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid’: Some Americans are making tidy profits selling their used cars

    The most valuable asset in Adam Sharkey’s portfolio isn’t Bitcoin or Tesla stock, but rather his 2017 used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid that’s been driven more than 32,000 miles. At the start of this year, the car was worth nearly $12,700, according to data from Kelly Blue Book. “I’d probably sell this thing if it didn’t mean I’d just have to turn around and go buy another car,” Sharey, who sells power tools to factories around the Dallas area, told MarketWatch.

  • Nvidia Stock Rallies as Three Key Chip Makers Endorse Bid for Arm

    The proposed deal has attracted scrutiny given that Arm is a leading provider of microprocessor designs.

  • How P90X maker Beachbody is taking on Peloton

    Home workout video and fitness program company Beachbody went public under the ticker sign 'BODY' on Monday. The Beachbody Company Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Carl Daikeler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's success amid the pandemic and outlook for the fitness and nutrition space post-COVID.