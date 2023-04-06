Harri to Spotlight Commitment to Service at Restaurant Leadership Conference

Harri

NEW YORK, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:



Harri, the revolutionary Frontline Employee Experience platform serving over 20,000 restaurant and hotel locations and 4 million hospitality employees globally

WHAT:

Will sponsor and exhibit at the upcoming Restaurant Leadership Conference.

WHEN:

The conference will take place Sunday, April 16 – Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

WHERE:

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

5350 E Marriott Drive

Phoenix, Ariz.

Harri will exhibit in Booth No. 303. For event information, visit https://restaurantleadership.com .

DETAILS:

In the wake of the pandemic period, the restaurant industry is looking toward the future, and Harri is at the forefront, designed expressly to meet the needs of companies with service at the heart of their business. During the Restaurant Leadership Conference, representatives from Harri will be on-site to discuss how it is innovating the employee experience to power the guest experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to see Harri in action at Booth No. 303. Showcasing Harri’s commitment to service, for each badge scanned, the company will be donating to CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national non-profit dedicated to serving food and beverage operations employees and their families.

In addition, Robin Robison, Chief Operating Officer of Modern Restaurant Concepts, a Harri customer, will do a brief Q&A on compliance with Chris Keating, Executive Vice President – Conferences at Winsight LLC, on Tuesday, April 18, at 10 a.m. MT. At the same time, Harri will sponsor the session “Power Plant – The Future of Plant-Based” on Tuesday, April 18, at 10 a.m. MT. Moderated by Rich Shank, Senior Principal and VP of Innovation at Technomic, the data-driven conversation will feature insights from Chef Bob Gallagher, Chief Culinary Officer at Romacorp, Inc.; Carin Stutz, President & CEO of Native Foods; and André Vener, Founding Partner, Dog Haus Worldwide, about what is happening in the industry with plant-based items.

Story continues

Harri is also co-sponsoring an event for conference attendees on Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. MT at the Octane Raceway. For more information about the conference, visit https://restaurantleadership.com .

About Harri

Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience. The Harri platform is built for companies that have service at the heart of their business and believe that the customer experience will never exceed the employee experience. The Harri suite of talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement and compliance technologies enable organizations to intelligently attract, manage, engage and retain the best talent to run and improve their business. Harri serves over 22,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, with emerging growth in retail and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.harri.com .





CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for Harri kate@devonpr.com



