U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,611.32
    +35.80 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,230.96
    +275.07 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,527.91
    +173.01 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,120.40
    +42.34 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.12
    -2.84 (-2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.80
    -31.00 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.57 (-2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1112
    +0.0123 (+1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4480
    -0.0290 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3141
    +0.0044 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7310
    -1.1430 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,911.80
    +255.28 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.61
    +17.24 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.02
    +46.88 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

Harrington Group International continues to be the leader in Quality Management Software for over 30 years empowering its customers with quality systems to fundamentally improve their processes in manufacturing.

·2 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrington Group International LLC (HGI) delivers cloud-based quality management software solutions for small and medium sized businesses, as well as large international conglomerates worldwide.

HGI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harrington Group International)
HGI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harrington Group International)

HGI enhances product quality as a competitive advantage.

HGI's 2022 release of its Enterprise Quality Management Software (HQMS), with Supplier Portal, continues to deliver products based on what companies are asking for in an enterprise system both today and well into the future.

HGI's new release builds upon Harrington Group International's pioneering strength in accessibility, flexibility, and configurability. In addition, one of the software's feature benefits is immediate compliance to international standards and industry best practices. We empower manufacturing organizations to optimize management, focus on critical quality business processes that drive product and service excellence, create superior brand reputation, and a clear competitive advantage.

HGI's recent HQMS 2.4 software, for managing internal and supplier quality performance, offers:

  • Web-Based Multi-Browser Access

  • Tablet and Mobile Support

  • Configurable options for access control, internal notifications, user assignments, and emails

Modules within the Supplier Portal now support applications for buyer profiles, receipts, receiving inspections, PPAP, SCARs, purchase orders, payments, debit memos and supplier scorecards.

"Harrington Group International is on a mission to make initiative-taking quality a reality for our clients. Manufacturing is at a point in history where, for the first time, product quality can be measured and analyzed in real time during manufacturing operations. Design engineers can connect and collaborate with the shop floor to measure post-market risk data to ensure better design decisions. HQMS allows companies to measure value across their supply chain and promote quality as a competitive edge in today's marketplace." Rick Harrington, Jr. CEO at HGI

HGI's proven success with its clients, from the shop floor to the executive offices, have made Harrington Group International's HQMS one of the most widely used software programs for 100,000+ users since 1991.

Visit our website at hgint.com and/or call us @ 1-800-ISO-9000 to schedule a FREE DEMO today!

James Harrington
Channel Manager
sales@hgint.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harrington-group-international-continues-to-be-the-leader-in-quality-management-software-for-over-30-years-empowering-its-customers-with-quality-systems-to-fundamentally-improve-their-processes-in-manufacturing-301511799.html

SOURCE Harrington Group International, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Tech Stocks Roundup: Apple Is Working on a New Golden Opportunity

    Check out the latest news and performance numbers from the top technology stocks like Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Uber, and more.

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • FedEx taps Raj Subramaniam as CEO as Fred Smith steps down

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that FedEx CEO Frederick Smith is stepping down and will be replaced by the company's current COO Raj Subramaniam.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Social Security benefits should not be cut

    The only way to fix the problem is to raise revenues or cut benefits. Just to be absolutely clear, increasing Social Security’s Full Retirement Age is not just a question of “postponing” claiming; it is a benefit cut.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Factbox-What happens if Russia turns off gas flows to Germany?

    Russia's demand that some buyers pay for its gas in roubles has raised concerns in Germany, which relies on Russian fuel, that the payment dispute could escalate and disrupt supplies. Russia accounted for 55% of Germany's gas imports in 2021. Although that figure fell to 40% in the first quarter of 2022, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said Germany will not achieve full independence from Russian supplies before mid-2024.

  • Saudis May Hike Oil Price to Record as War Reroutes Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter, will likely boost pricing of its main crude variety to a record as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reverberates through markets more than a month after the assault.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosBiden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget Would Hike Taxes o

  • Nike's women's shoe sales see challenge by rival's new model

    One analyst's data shows the U.S. women’s running retail market grew 24% while Nike’s only grew 3%.

  • Hundreds laid off at McKesson facility as Covid vaccine demand wanes

    Hundreds of workers at a McKesson Corp. facility in Shepherdsville are being laid off due to decreased demand for Covid-19 vaccines. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing, Elite Staffing Inc., a temporary staffing agency that staffs workers to the facility, stated that 225 employees would be impacted by the reduction. In a statement to Business First, a spokesperson for McKesson said in addition to the workforce changes due to less demand for Covid-19, it was also adjusting its working shifts.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    When investors hear the name Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), e-commerce probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Since its inception, Wix has been best known for its no-code, drag-and-drop platform that allows anyone to quickly and easily build a website. Over the last several years, Wix has been expanding its available tools for users and building out the necessary functionality to run a business online.

  • 4 secret iPhone apps you probably didn’t know were hiding in iOS

    Over the past few months, we’ve covered a number of iPhone tips and tricks designed to improve the iPhone user experience. But today, we’re going to focus on something a little bit different. Today, we’re going to highlight a handful of hidden iPhone apps you likely had no idea existed. And while you might be … The post 4 secret iPhone apps you probably didn’t know were hiding in iOS appeared first on BGR.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Clothing retailer opens new concept at Plaza Frontenac

    The store, located on the mall's second level near Saks Fifth Avenue, appeals to the more trend-conscious and fashion-forward consumers in Plaza Frontenac's neighborhood.

  • Much of the Global Beverage Industry Is Controlled by Coca Cola and Pepsi

    Find out how much of the global non-alcoholic beverage industry is controlled by the two major companies, Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

  • Justice Department backs Big Tech antitrust bill targeting Google, Amazon, Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dan Howley discusses the American Innovation and Choice Online Act.

  • FTC Sues Intuit Over TurboTax’s Marketing Practices

    Tax filings via TurboTax are generally free for people who have simple returns. but people with more complex ones have to pay.

  • Parallels Lets You Run Windows Apps On Your Mac

    If you’re looking for a program that allows you to run both Windows and macOS on one device with optimal speeds, then look no further. Parallels® Desktop Pro Edition is just what you’ve been searching for in a program. Purchase it today.

  • The SEC's New Proposal to Redefine 'Dealer' Could Spell Bad News for DeFi

    A new proposal by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) aims to redefine what it means to be a securities dealer – a move industry experts say could cripple the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry.