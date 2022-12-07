U.S. markets closed

HARRISON.AI NAMED ON THE 2022 CB INSIGHTS' DIGITAL HEALTH 150 LIST

·4 min read

The clinician-led technology platform has been recognized for achievements in computer-aided imaging

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named harrison.ai to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year's Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year's winners."

Dimitry Tran, harrison.ai's Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer said "It's an honour for harrison.ai to be recognised by CB Insights as one of the 150 most innovative digital health companies globally. We're thrilled to be listed alongside a number of leading global health-focused businesses that are committed to transforming healthcare, this is a true testament to our industry and an acknowledgment of the impact we are making. Along with the team at harrison.ai, we are committed to our mission to raise the standard of healthcare for millions of patients every day and continue to make our vision a reality by redefining what's possible in healthcare through AI technology."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team selected these 150 winners from a pool of over 13,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

With a vision to redefine what's possible in healthcare through AI technology, harrison.ai works with ventures to develop, commercialise and deploy AI tools that support clinical diagnosis.

In 2019, harrison.ai created its first joint venture with I-MED Radiology, annalise.ai, creating the world's most comprehensive AI clinical decision-support solutions for diagnostic imaging. Most recently, annalise.ai released next-generation CT Brain AI solution for clinical use in Australia, New Zealand and the UK. In 2021, harrison.ai partnered with Sonic Healthcare to put AI tools in the hands of pathologists with franklin.ai.

This year only, harrison.ai has launched a gender-neutral policy for new parents, was awarded Best New Radiology Solution at the Medtech Breakthrough Awards, won the 2022's Best New Radiology Vendor in the The Minnies Awards by AuntMinnie.com, and has been selected as an ABA100® Winner for HR Management in The Australian Business Awards 2022.

Quick facts on the 2022 Digital Health 150:

  • Equity funding and deals: Since 2017, this year's Digital Health 150 winners have raised around $5.6B in equity funding across 378 deals. This includes approximately $1.6B raised across 85 deals in 2022 YTD alone.

  • Unicorns: This year's list includes only 5 unicorns with a $1B+ valuation, around 3% of the total list. For comparison, last year's list contained 17. This tracks with a broader drop in new unicorns across sectors in 2022.

  • Global Reach: Winners in this year's Digital Health 150 span 18 countries across 5 continents. A quarter (25%) are headquartered outside of the US — the most in the history of our list. While the US still leads, the UK comes in second with 9 winners, followed by Canada with 5 and Brazil with 3.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About harrison.ai

harrison.ai is a clinician-led technology platform combining human intelligence with artificial intelligence (AI), building a range of ventures to change the face of healthcare and benefit millions of patients every day.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harrisonai-named-on-the-2022-cb-insights-digital-health-150-list-301697337.html

SOURCE harrison.ai

