Harrison D. Quinn Is The "Next Generation" of Financial Advisors
LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / When you think of financial advisors, what comes to mind? For most people, it's a 60 year old man in an ill-fitting suit. However, Harrison D. Quinn (@harrisondquinn) is making waves and disrupting the finance industry to help reshape people's idea of what a financial advisor is and what they can do. He is an entrepreneur at heart and brings that mentality to add as much value to his clients as possible. Harrison is a millennial financial advisor which gives him a unique perspective and allows him to connect with clients of all ages.
Harrison has started and grown a number of businesses including a Cryptocurrency hedge fund, a drone services company, and a marketing agency. He is currently the Founder and Managing Partner at HDQ Wealth LLC, his financial planning company. His goal is to evaluate each of his clients unique financial situations to develop a long term financial plan that fits their needs. Harrison believes that his background allows him to understand and work with people with non-traditional incomes or unique financial situations - like professional athletes, entrepreneurs, artists, and business owners.
Harrison's goal is to spread financial literacy to each of his clients and help them develop long term financial plans. He strives to help people manage their existing money, while also helping them maximize their potential to achieve generational wealth. As a younger financial advisor, Harrison plans to work with his current clients from the early stages of their careers all the way through their retirement.
We are on the cusp of "the Great Wealth Transfer" of $68 trillion from Baby Boomers to their heirs. Harrison works with clients in his age range, while also working directly with older generations to help them seamlessly and efficiently transfer their wealth to the next generation.
Working with a financial advisor can help you achieve financial freedom and stability by creating a long term plan for achieving your goals. Harrison enjoys working with clients who are seeking ways to build generational wealth and assisting them in transferring that wealth to the next generation.
Today, social media is filled with "financial gurus" who claim to have the secrets to help people "get rich quick". Harrison's goal is to make long term, responsible investing more appealing to young people because getting started early is one of the biggest factors in building wealth. "Budgets are sexy." sounds comical, but is a core belief that Harrison holds true. This provokes the idea of something viewed as a constraint-"budgets"-can now be something desired. He also believes that budgets go far past just money; budgeting your time, your energy and even your life. Make time for things that count and protect yourself from being overdrawn (just like your bank account).
Harrison is disrupting the financial planning and investments industries by essentially becoming a "finance influencer". Rather than pushing some bogus investing course or get-rich-quick scheme, Harrison backs up his social media presence with licenses and certifications to give people custom, long-term investment plans and advice. Quinn has been nominated for "Best Financial Advisor'' by The Pitch KC in 2019 and 2020, 2021 The Man of the Year by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Rockstars Class of 2021.
The biggest value-add that his company, HDQ Wealth, provides is giving you a holistic financial plan that does not restrict your lifestyle, but gives you the freedom to live your dream life responsibly.
In addition to helping people get their finances in check, Harrison also hopes to use his knowledge and experience to help young entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses.
Harrison began his career as a college drop out. Next he moved to New York City to pursue a career in modeling with top agencies like Wilhelmina, Next and Why Not Models. While living in the city he also worked with the TAO Group in nightlife and a boutique private equity firm.
After moving back to Kansas from New York, Harrison received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas School of Business, where he majored in Finance & International Business. He is currently working on becoming a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ through Duke University.
Outside of being a full-time financial advisor, Harrison enjoys traveling with his wife Kyrie, working out, and helping friends start new businesses. Whether you're a young professional, model, professional athlete, artist, or doctor, Harrison would love to connect with you and help you develop a full financial plan that fits your personal needs.
