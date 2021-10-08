U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

Harrison, McCarthy & Co to Join The Colony Group

·3 min read

Colony Further Expands Across The NY Metro Area

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, a national, award-winning financial advisory, wealth, and business management firm that manages over $13 billion in regulatory assets under management as of April 2021, announced an agreement for a strategic transaction with tax services firm Harrison, McCarthy & Co., based in Millburn, NJ. Colony will have 18 offices nationally with more than 290 team members upon closing the transaction, which is expected to occur on November 1, subject to customary closing conditions.

"We had been looking for a highly sophisticated professional tax services team to complement our growing multifamily office across the NY metro area," shared Michael Nathanson, Chair and CEO of The Colony Group. "With offices strategically located in New York City, Long Island, southern Connecticut and northern New Jersey, we are well-positioned to service clients throughout the region."

Harrison, McCarthy, located in Millburn, NJ, was founded in 2001 by Jeff Harrison and Kristine McCarthy. They have successfully expanded the firm's tax practice through the years, with a specific expertise in servicing physicians, medical practices and high-net-worth families. "We have collaborated with the Colony team to deliver tax, investment management and financial planning services to clients over the years," shared Mr. Harrison, who will join Colony as a Principal and Managing Director. "When we started seeking a partner to broaden our service offering and manage the day-to-day office operations, the Colony team was a natural fit."

Colony and its team members have received distinguished financial industry awards over many years, including from Barron's, both as a Top Independent Advisor from 2009 to 2017 and as a Barron's Top RIA Firm from 2018 to 2021.

About The Colony Group, LLC
The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony") is an independent, fee-only wealth, tax, and business management firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with locations in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training and does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by Colony™.

Award and Recognition Disclosure

Barron's criteria: Top RIA Firm (2018-2021) – Barron's ranks independent advisory firms weighing dozens of qualitative and quantitative components, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, and the regulatory records of the advisors and firms. The Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisor list included Colony's CEO for 2007 and 2009-2017, and the list criteria included an advisor's assets under management, contribution to the firm's revenues and profits, and quality of service.

CONTACT:
Morgan McGinnis
Prosek Partners
mmcginnis@prosek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harrison-mccarthy--co-to-join-the-colony-group-301396369.html

SOURCE The Colony Group

