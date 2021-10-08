U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.48
    -1.28 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,771.28
    +16.34 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,620.02
    -34.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.46
    -11.63 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.12
    +0.82 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6120
    +0.0410 (+2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.1680
    +0.5520 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,430.65
    +364.04 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.56
    +15.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Harrison, McCarthy To Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's Tax Planning and Preparation Services

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Harrison, McCarthy & Co., L.L.C. ("Harrison, McCarthy"), a Millburn, NJ based firm specializing in tax planning and preparation services, will join Focus partner firm The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony"). This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Harrison, McCarthy was founded in 2001 by Jeff Harrison and Kristine McCarthy to provide dedicated tax planning and preparation services to high-net-worth individuals, with a specific expertise in servicing physicians and medical practices. Harrison, McCarthy's capabilities will further enhance Colony's tax preparation and planning services. Colony will provide Harrison, McCarthy's clients with a suite of wealth advisory and investment management services, as well as dedicated support on technology, operations and compliance. Jeff Harrison and Kristine McCarthy will each serve as Principal and Managing Director, Tax Services.

"The talented team at Harrison, McCarthy will immediately strengthen and broaden our tax advisory and preparation capabilities, which continue to be key elements of providing holistic wealth management services," said Michael Nathanson, Chair and CEO of Colony. "Over the years, Harrison, McCarthy has become known for the quality of its highly personalized client service. Their expertise will be valued by the growing roster of multifamily office and high-net-worth individuals and families we serve in the NY metro area."

"We are very pleased that the Harrison, McCarthy team will be joining Colony in our 20th merger and 29th transaction so far this year," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Harrison, McCarthy expands Colony's capabilities in a critical area of managing wealth for clients. This transaction further reinforces the benefits to our partner firms of our strong M&A expertise and extensive network of relationships in the industry. This is another important strategic merger for Colony. and continues to enhance their ability to meet the increasingly complex needs of their clients."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group, LLC is an independent, fee-only wealth, tax, and business management firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with locations in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training and does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by ColonyTM.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contacts
Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
tmadon@focuspartners.com

Charlie Arestia
Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-560-3999
carestia@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667405/Harrison-McCarthy-To-Join-Focus-Partner-Firm-The-Colony-Group-Further-Enhancing-Colonys-Tax-Planning-and-Preparation-Services

Recommended Stories

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 10.4% Last Month

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 10.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite index ended the month down roughly 5.3%, and CRISPR Therapeutics was caught up in the sell-off. As a broader biotechnology category, gene-editing still boasts huge promise, but it's not surprising that CRISPR stock has lost ground amid recent market volatility.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • TSMC reports record sales, Sundial acquiring Alcanna, JPM upgrades Oatly stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including TSM & OTLY.&nbsp;

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 23% over the past month, it is easy to disregard PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). However, stock...

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 10 Newest Stock Picks This Year

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood stock portfolio: 10 newest stock picks this year. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 5 Newest Stock Picks This Year. Cathie Wood is a well-known star stock picker who manages disruptive innovation-focused portfolios through her ETFs. […]

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. Oil prices could have further to run, given rebounding demand and the slow return of supply. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is leading the way, which is why it's my top oil stock to buy right now.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • SunPower Making Seismic Strategy Shift Again

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) has gone through a number of major strategic changes over the last five years, and announced another notable move on Tuesday. The company is acquiring Blue Raven Solar for $165 million, scooping up a residential solar installer to bolster its position in the Northeast and bring installation services in-house. The commercial and industrial business may also be on the chopping block for SunPower, which could mean a sale or some other "alternative".

  • Tata regains control of troubled Air India with $2.4 billion bid

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tata Sons will resume control of Air India after bidding $2.4 billion, including equity and debt, the government said on Friday, marking the end of years of struggle to privatise the financially troubled airline. A successful sale of the loss-making national flag carrier will be a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it had cost tax payers an average of nearly $3 million a day for the past decade. It would also bode well for planned stake sales in a slew of state-run firms to bolster government coffers and make India a fully market-driven economy.

  • Great Panther Reports Third Quarter 2021 Production Results and Provides Operational Update

    Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports production results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from its three wholly-owned mines: Tucano in Brazil, and Topia and the Guanajuato Mine Complex ("GMC") in Mexico.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Tesla HQ moves to Texas, General Motors details ambitious EV revenue projections

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the latest news in the automotive industry, including Tesla announcing moving its headquarters from California to Texas during its shareholder meeting, plus General Motors lays out plans to focus on electric vehicles and generate billions in revenue by 2030.

  • 2 Ultra-Cheap Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    When a company's shares are trading below book value, that can be a sign that the stock is significantly undervalued. Also, they may believe the company's assets are overvalued. Healthcare company Viatris only began trading on the Nasdaq last year after it spun off from industry giant and COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer.