Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's shares on or after the 18th of July, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 18th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.50 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.50 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 5.3% on the current share price of MYR9.48. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad paid out a comfortable 49% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (80%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's positive to see that Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 26% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has delivered an average of 13% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

