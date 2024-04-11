Is Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:HARISON) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:HARISON) stock increased by 7.2% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is:

15% = RM69m ÷ RM455m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.4% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is 46%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 54%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

