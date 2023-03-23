U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,948.72
    +11.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,105.25
    +75.14 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.40
    +117.44 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,720.29
    -7.07 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.47
    -1.43 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.10
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    -0.0940 (-2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2289
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7870
    -0.5970 (-0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,227.15
    +1,081.46 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.80
    +19.34 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

HARRY STINSON, BUFFALO GRAND HOTEL INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY CORP., RESTORATION FUNDING CORPORATION, BUFFALO CENTRAL LLC, and STEPHEN KELLEY, File No. 2022-3

CNW Group

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above- named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Stephen Kelley.

A copy of the Order dated March 23, 2023, Settlement Agreement dated March 20, 2023 and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated March 23, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c6334.html

Recommended Stories