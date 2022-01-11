U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.07
    +42.78 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,252.02
    +183.15 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    +22.85 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.38
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.79
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1375
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3640
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2800
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,732.32
    +976.65 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.18
    +20.76 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,557.71
    +335.23 (+1.19%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Harry's files paperwork for fresh $139.9M financing

Natasha Mascarenhas and Christine Hall
·2 min read

A year after the FTC blocked Harry’s from getting acquired by Edgewell Personal Care, the direct-to-consumer razor startup raised $155 million in Series E financing to give it a $1.7 billion valuation. Now, months later, Harry’s filed paperwork indicating that it has raised another nine-figure cash tranche.

SEC filings show that Harry’s has raised $139.9 million in a new financing event. The same filing listed the co-founders alongside Zola’s co-founder Shan-Lyn Ma, Addition Capital founder Lee Fixel, Campbell Soup Co. CEO Mark Clouse, politician Helena Foulkes, Zoom chief diversity officer Damien Hooper-Campbell, as well as Harry’s chief financial officer Jeff Lipkin and chief counsel Jack Sarno.

Harry’s, through a spokesperson, said, “we are not commenting at this moment.”

The new funding gives the company just over $791 million in total known funding since the company was founded in 2013, according to Crunchbase data.

From acquisition target to brand incubator

Harry’s has been quite active over the past year. It recently acquired Lumē, a direct-to-consumer brand created to help control all-over body odor, in an undisclosed deal. Early in 2021, it launched its Headquarters hair care line. In a previous interview with TechCrunch, Tehmina Haider, Harry’s chief growth officer, spoke to the company’s focus on acquiring businesses with “demonstrated product fit and consumer love.”

“The idea about M&A for Harry’s is we want to be a multi-category CPG company and build a family of CPG brands,” she said. “We want to create more and better things for consumers, and we are looking for brands aligned with that mission, are positioned in a way we can be helpful and are brands serving unmet needs.”

Whether or not this is a plan to help it eventually enter the public markets is unclear, but it does help that the late-stage DTC company has some precedent to look to.

Casper, which recently left the public markets after its rocky debut, taught investors and the public about the limits of DTC companies, while Warby Parker’s direct listing gave the same cohort some hope.

As our own Alex Wilhelm puts it, DTC companies that want to go public either need to “grow quickly enough that losses feel secondary, leading to share-price appreciation and the ability to self-fund growth as needed” or find a way to trim losses if growth slows. In other words, it may not appear as SaaS growth, but it could appear as value growth.

Regardless of if it goes down the public market path or not, Harry’s goal since birth was to target incumbents in the global shave market, which is forecasted to reach $22.5 billion by 2030.

Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Why Tilray, Organigram, and Hexo Stocks Bounced Today

    Canadian cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings results yesterday, and its shares soared. The company surprised investors with a profitable quarter and strong revenue growth. Today, Tilray peer Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) also reported solid quarterly results.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • BioCryst Stock at $21 a Share? This Analyst Thinks It’s Possible

    The week began in the best possible way for BioCryst (BCRX) investors. Shares saw out Monday’s session with 28% of gains attached to the ticker, as the market applauded preliminary fourth-quarter revenue numbers and very encouraging full-year projections. The company said Orladeyo - the company's treatment for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks – will reach 4Q21 sales of $45.6 million, a 23% sequential uptick and some way above consensus $42.6 million estimate. Furthermore, lo

  • IBM stock slips amid questions about cloud competition, revenue growth

    International Business Machines Corp. shares fell Tuesday after an analyst downgraded the stock on concerns about revenue growth following Big Blue's spinoff of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. and IBM's ability to compete in the cloud market.

  • Apple's Tim Cook made $98M in 2021 — how that compares to other tech CEOs

    Apple CEO Tim Cook made $98 million in 2021. Here's how that compares to other major tech CEOs.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Ken Griffin’s Fortune Soars to $28 Billion on Citadel Securities Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin has for years been one of the wealthiest people on the planet thanks to his hedge fund’s success. Now it’s his powerhouse market maker that’s driving the bulk of his fortune to new heights. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker Ga

  • Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund vs. Vanguard 500 Index Fund: What’s the Difference?

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    Lemonade is still more than 75% below its all-time high even after today's bounce. Instead, there's a massive rally happening in high-growth tech stocks that have been beaten down in recent months, and Lemonade certainly belongs to this group. Fears about inflation and rising interest rates have weighed on speculative stocks recently, and the benchmark 10-Year Treasury yield has pulled back significantly from its peak, so it seems to be calming investors down.

  • Here's Why Pinterest Is Rising on Tuesday

    The stock market was having a mildly strong day on Tuesday with the S&P 500 index higher by about 0.5% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. First is that high-growth technology stocks are getting a nice pop in general, and that's especially true of those that were beaten down in the tech sell-off of recent weeks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is by far the best performer of the three major indexes on Tuesday.