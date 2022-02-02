U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

Harry's Selects Playvox for Contact Center Forecasting and Scheduling

·3 min read

Playvox Workforce Management wins a multi-year contract for world-class agent forecasting, scheduling, and reporting.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement solutions, announced that Harry's, Inc., the quality men's grooming and shaving products company, has selected Playvox Workforce Management for use by their North America Customer Experience team.

Playvox Logo (PRNewsfoto/Playvox)

"Playvox Workforce Management was selected as our partner for their robust capabilities and ability to empower our team"

Workforce management (WFM) is a cornerstone of Harry's commitment to deliver superior customer service and to continue to grow the company. Scheduling the right skills and number of agents to meet phone, email, live chat, and social media customer support is key to continued product loyalty and company growth.

As a result of Playvox's AI-enabled platform, workforce forecasting based on real-time data can provide recommendations for the best scheduling actions to meet service level and customer satisfaction targets, maximize efficiency, and provide agents with increased flexibility.

"Maintaining industry-leading customer service levels is a core part of our customer-first philosophy," said Todd Adrian, Senior Director of Insights and Customer Experience at Harry's. "Playvox Workforce Management was selected as our partner for their robust capabilities and ability to empower our team with greater visibility into coverage gaps, simplified scheduling updates, and robust forecasting to inform data-based staffing decisions to meet our metrics."

With the company's rapid growth and product portfolio growth, Harry's identified a need to enhance its workforce forecasting and scheduling tools. Beyond needing a more sophisticated and flexible workload and staff forecasting capabilities, Harry's also needed schedule adherence with robust tracking and reporting on the times agents actually worked schedules compared to the recommended schedules.

"We share the same commitment to fanatical customer satisfaction as Harry's," said Louis Bucciarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Playvox. "We are thrilled to welcome Harry's to the Playvox family and for their decision to leverage our AI-driven WFM platform to provide flexibility to their agents and best-in-class service levels for their customers."

Learn more at playvox.com/wfm

Social Networks:

About Playvox:
Playvox's powerfully simple workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions transform customer care. We deeply understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating tools that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world's fastest-growing brands. Playvox proudly serves expanding DX pioneers such as Noom, NuBank, SoFi, Stitch Fix, Twitter, and Zendesk. Our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback, and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with tools like Amazon Connect, Salesforce, Slack, ServiceNow, and Zendesk. Learn more at www.playvox.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Waite
Playvox
+1 (267) 981-4242
jwaite@playvox.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harrys-selects-playvox-for-contact-center-forecasting-and-scheduling-301471226.html

SOURCE Playvox

