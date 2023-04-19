Harsco Corporation Announces Results of 68th Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Harsco Corporation

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) announced the results of its 68th Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held virtually today.



Stockholders approved the election of all nine nominees to the Board of Directors to serve until the 2024 Annual Meeting and ratified the Audit Committee’s appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Stockholders also approved the Non-Binding Advisory Votes on Executive Officer Compensation, the Frequency of Future Advisory Board Votes on the Company’s Named Executive Officers and Amendment No. 3 to the 2013 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan.

