Hart Energy expands its Conference and Events franchise, naming Hadley McClellan Vice President, General Manager of Hart Energy Conferences

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy today announced the appointment of Hadley McClellan as Vice President, General Manager of Hart Energy Conferences, one of the company's core business units within its multi-channel network.  Beginning with the industry-leading A&D and DUG Conference franchises, Hart Energy has produced exclusive, information-rich and engaging conferences in the energy industry for over 20 years.

McClellan most recently served as Associate Director of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), and has more than 20 years of experience in the industry for event strategy, budget and forecast management, program and agenda development, marketing strategy, advisory board development, contract negotiations and client/sponsor relationships.  While at OTC, McClellan consistently built industry and partner relationships, met budget expectations, created new opportunities and experiences while coordinating staff and partner timelines.

"Hart Energy Conferences are experiencing a seismic 200% increase this year due to increased demand for top quality information in a highly disruptive market," said John Hartig, CEO of Hart Energy. "As Hart Energy expands its conferences franchise into new areas such as offshore, natural gas, renewables and cybersecurity, Hadley's leadership and deep operating experience will be instrumental in accelerating our growth."

"I have worked with Hadley for many years producing the OTC Show Daily and she is a true professional with extensive knowledge of the offshore industry and conference business.  She will be a great addition to our highly successful conference team," said Russ Laas, Senior Vice President Conferences at Hart Energy.

Hadley said, "I've continually developed deep relationships across the energy industry and I look forward to building on the incredible legacy of Hart Energy's conference business to further their premier position in the industry."

About Hart Energy 
Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive and omni-channel source for news, data, and analysis. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.

Contacts:           

Russ Laas, Senior Vice President Conferences
rlaas@hartenergy.com
713.260.6447

Damon Vance, Vice President, Marketing
dvance@hartenergy.com
713.260.4627

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hart-energy-expands-its-conference-and-events-franchise-naming-hadley-mcclellan-vice-president-general-manager-of-hart-energy-conferences-301612489.html

SOURCE Hart Energy

