Hartalega Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:HARTA) Business Is Trailing The Industry But Its Shares Aren't

When close to half the companies in the Medical Equipment industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.6x, you may consider Hartalega Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HARTA) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 2.5x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

What Does Hartalega Holdings Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

There hasn't been much to differentiate Hartalega Holdings Berhad's and the industry's retreating revenue lately. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think the company can turn things around and break free from the broader downward trend in revenue. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

How Is Hartalega Holdings Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Hartalega Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 69%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with revenue growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing revenue over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest revenue growth is heading into negative territory, declining 12% over the next year. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 27%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that Hartalega Holdings Berhad's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Hartalega Holdings Berhad's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

For a company with revenues that are set to decline in the context of a growing industry, Hartalega Holdings Berhad's P/S is much higher than we would've anticipated. In cases like this where we see revenue decline on the horizon, we suspect the share price is at risk of following suit, bringing back the high P/S into the realms of suitability. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it'll be a challenging time for shareholders.

Having said that, be aware Hartalega Holdings Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

