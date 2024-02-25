The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.47 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Hartford Financial Services Group's shares before the 1st of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.47 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.88 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hartford Financial Services Group stock has a trailing yield of around 2.0% on the current share price of US$95.88. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Hartford Financial Services Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hartford Financial Services Group paid out just 22% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Hartford Financial Services Group's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend at approximately 17% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Hartford Financial Services Group for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Hartford Financial Services Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Hartford Financial Services Group looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

