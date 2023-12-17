Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) shareholders have earned a 16% CAGR over the last five years

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) share price is 89% higher than it was five years ago, which is more than the market average. It's also good to see that the stock is up 7.6% in a year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Hartford Financial Services Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 30% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 10.44 also suggests market apprehension.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Hartford Financial Services Group the TSR over the last 5 years was 113%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Hartford Financial Services Group shareholders gained a total return of 10% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 16% a year, over half a decade) look better. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. If you would like to research Hartford Financial Services Group in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

