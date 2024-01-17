Hartford mayor’s first new initiative: make opening a small business easier

Hartford officials have announced the creation of a one-stop small business office to make it easier to open a business in the city.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, flanked by about a dozen small business owners, made the announcement at Blue Hills Café on Tuesday. The Office of the Business One-Stop will be part of the city’s Department of Development Services and will act as a liaison for small business owners to get direct help during each step of the business creation process. Currently, small business owners have to navigate the process themselves, which can lead to confusion about where to seek help. Randal Davis, interim director of the department, said that the newly created office will report directly to the mayor’s office ensuring more streamlined communication.

“We want to make Hartford the easiest place to do business in the entire state of Connecticut,” Arulampalam said. “This is one of the first really big initiatives: one place where business owners can go from now on. If you want to start a new business and you want to know who to call up, what permits you need, what the process looks like, there will now be one place to go and one number to call.”

Don Chapman, a well-known figure in the city, has been tapped to lead the new Office of the Business One-Stop. Chapman, a longtime urban planner who previously served as the director of Small Business and Community Development for the city, was chosen after Arulampalam said his name came up over and over again in conversations with small business owners.

Chapman worked for the city for 18 years before leaving in 2020. More recently, he was executive director for the nonprofit Rebuilding Together Hartford that does small home repairs for low-income residents. Chapman stepped down from his position to take on his new role with the city.

“These people you see in this room give their heart and soul both to their business and this community, and without them this neighborhood or any neighborhood wouldn’t have any personality. This is so important for the city to move to the next level,” Chapman said.

Story continues

Chapman’s main role will be to help small business owners navigate city hall and ensure questions are answered in a timely manner. The mayor said that often little things can trip up small business owners or lengthen the process of opening up a new business. Arulampalam said that he hopes the new office will make the process a little easier.

“If you want to invest in the city, we want to make that door as big and open as possible,” Arulampalam said. “Whether you’re on Pratt Street, Parkville, or here on Albany Avenue, we’re going to make it easy to open a small business. You shouldn’t need a lawyer or lobbyist at city hall. We’re going to make it a lot easier to navigate that process.”

Stephen Underwood can be reached at sunderwood@courant.com