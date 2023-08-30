Hartford Parking Authority doesn’t just issue parking tickets, CEO says. Here’s what it does

The Hartford Parking Authority, which has recently come under fire for its ticketing practices, is gearing up for several initiatives to promote transparency and collaboration under the direction of its new leader.

Newly appointed CEO Jill Turlo said she plans to ensure the quasi-public agency provides safe and available parking across the city while addressing community needs and concerns.

Turlo, who started in her new role Aug. 1, replaces outgoing CEO Armindo “Mingo” Gomes. Gomes, who planned on retiring last year, is expected to remain in an advisory role for the next six months.

The Hartford Parking Authority is responsible for creating, maintaining, and operating the city’s parking facilities, which include the Chapel Street Lot, Sheldon Street Lot, MAT Garage, and the Hartford Public Library parking deck, as well as enforcing metered on-street parking.

The HPA manages roughly 3,000 multi-use off-street parking spaces and just over 2,000 on-street metered spaces within the downtown corridor.

“It is a misconception that the sole responsibility of the Hartford Parking Authority is to issue parking tickets,” former CEO Gomes said. “Although that is certainly under our authority, it is important to note that HPA also manages Hartford’s parking assets, which comprise some garages and off-street parking lots and all of the city’s on-street parking. In this capacity, HPA provides parking for most municipal employees, oversees residential parking programs throughout the City, and supplies parking for major events at Dunkin Park and Hartford Stage.”

Turlo said the HPA goes beyond that.

“We’re involved in city special events meetings so that we can address parking needs and concerns for all sorts of events occurring within the city. We regularly hear from individual residents, merchants, and visitors who need our help – whether that is knowing where to park to visit Dunkin’ Park to watch the Yard Goats play, or whether that is requesting handicap parking to be added to a street to meet the needs of residents,” she said.

Parking Tickets

The agency has recently faced heavy criticism for its ticketing practices, sparking an inquiry from the city council on the agency’s transparency. But Turlo said that parking tickets ultimately play an important role in the city and are given mostly for safety violations while meter enforcement supports local businesses.

“That includes violations like parking within 10 feet of a hydrant, parking in a crosswalk, and parking on the wrong side of the street,” Turlo said. “Metered parking, and accordingly, meter enforcement, serves a purpose as well – it encourages turnover of parking spaces, which is good for businesses operating in the area. I’ve heard anecdotally that, prior to parking meters being installed in some locations, parking would be consumed by residents, business owners, and employees utilizing spots for the entire day. While that may be convenient, allowing convenient parking for customers is better for business.”

Last year the agency raked in approximately $3 million, with most of the money going back to the city’s general fund.

“The revenue we bring in from parking meters and the Woonerf app as well as from citations, is given back to the city,” Turlo said. “That money is then used to fund a variety of city needs throughout its departments — Education, Health and Human Services, Development Services, Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Fire Department.”

But Turlo said she acknowledges community feedback and wants to assure residents that the agency is listening. One of the new initiatives Turlo plans on implementing is increased training for parking enforcement employees issuing tickets. The training will focus on citations, common parking signs and their meanings, with added focus on optics and expectations.

“I want to continue improving training for the parking ambassadors to ensure that they all have a thorough and accurate understanding of parking regulations, so that they can perform their jobs to the best of their ability,” Turlo said. “I also personally speak to residents, visitors, and merchants on a daily basis, in person at our office, over the phone, and via email. I’ve gone through an exceptional number of business cards in my tenure at HPA thus far, because I want to be accessible to anyone who has a question or concern. I recently attended a Slow Streets Workshop and engaged with residents there – by their request, I’ll be joining them for a walk around their neighborhood to review their parking concerns and determine how to best address them.”

The city council’s resolution calls for the HPA within 60 days to provide a detailed report to the council that outlines the procedures and protocols for ticketing residents. In that report, the HPA must address the process for communicating violation notices to residents, the different means available for residents to contest parking violation tickets, and the mechanisms in place to address cases of mistaken identity, errors, or extenuating circumstances related to parking violations. The Operations, Management, Budget & Government Accountability committee voted to place the HPA resolution on the agenda for the Sept. 11 council meeting.

“I’m also going to do my best to attend meetings with each of Hartford’s NRZs over the coming months. I want to engage as much as possible with the community to see how we can help,” Turlo said.

Initiatives

Among several priorities, the agency is working with the Department of Public Works to update signage.

“We’ve already removed odd-even parking regulations from a few streets, which should make for a much more consistent parking environment for residents. Those locations are being tracked by date so that we’re also allowing for a warning period before citations are issued,” Turlo said.

In response to concerns from the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association, the Parking Authority addition, the agency presented a parking proposal, which was later approved. The proposal was generated following walk-throughs of the area with members of the NRZ. Adding parking stalls to maximize available space and help prevent driveway encroachment were among the plans, according to the agency. Turlo said the agency will also be establishing approximately one handicap parking space per block in the neighborhood.

Parking meters were reportedly requested on Atwood Street to encourage parking space turnover and to encourage employees of nearby businesses to park in their employer-provided lot. The agency is also expanding residential parking programs in the area, Turlo said.

“We’re in the process of updating the High Street parking lot, which will provide parking for HPD and HFD, as well as expanding the residential parking program in that area, and adding more metered parking spaces for public use. We’re also working with the city to install EV charging stations in approved locations,” Turlo said.

The agency also provided equipment for the annual West Indian Celebration Week and worked with businesses and churches in the area to organize event parking using their existing parking lots.

“We provided sandwich boards, signs, reflective vests, and printed, dated parking vouchers and met up with members of the community to come to an agreement on pricing, and lot maintenance,” Turlo said. “Our parking ambassadors met up nightly with the police department to provide collaborative enforcement in the area, with the focus being on a safe, positive experience for all attendees.”

Stephen Underwood can be reached at sunderwood@courant.com.