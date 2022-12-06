U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.50
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,056.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,832.75
    +27.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.00
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.72
    +0.79 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0930 (+2.65%)
     

  • Vix

    20.75
    +1.69 (+8.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2218
    +0.0024 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5500
    -0.1350 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,074.00
    -194.30 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.47
    -7.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.45
    +4.05 (+0.01%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

HARTREE PARTNERS, LP PROVIDES EARLY WARNING DISCLOSURE WITH RESPECT TO SECURITIES OF VM HOTEL ACQUISITION CORP.

·3 min read

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Hartree Partners, LP ("Hartree") announces that it has redeemed (the "Redemption") an aggregate of 1,000,000 class A restricted voting shares ("Class A Shares") of VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. (the "Issuer"), a special purpose acquisition company, in accordance with the terms of the Class A Shares, at a redemption price of approximately U.S.$10.06 (CAD$13.54)1 per Class A Share for an aggregate redemption price of approximately U.S.$10.06 million (CAD$13.54 million)1.

On November 24, 2022, the Issuer held a meeting of holders of Class A Shares (the "Meeting") to consider an extension of the permitted timeline to consummate the Issuer's qualifying acquisition (the "Qualifying Acquisition") from November 30, 2022 to March 31, 2021. At the Meeting, the holders of Class A Shares approved the resolution to extend the date by which the Issuer is required to consummate the Qualifying Acquisition.

Hartree acquired the Class A Shares pursuant to the initial public offering of class A restricted voting units ("Class A Units") of the Issuer on March 1, 2021, with each Class A Unit comprised of:

Prior to the Redemption, Hartree owned 1,000,000 Class A Shares and 500,000 Warrants, representing an aggregate of approximately 10% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares on an undiluted basis or approximately 14.29% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares on a partially diluted basis, in each case, as of the record date for the Meeting of October 13, 2022.2 Following the Redemption, Hartree owns or controls zero Class A Shares and 500,000 Warrants, representing approximately 5.26% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares on a partially diluted basis and assuming that no other Class A Shares were redeemed in connection with the Meeting. As the outstanding Class A Shares will be automatically converted into Common Shares upon completion of a Qualifying Acquisition, each Warrant will be exercisable for one Common Share.

The Redemption of Class A Shares was undertaken in the ordinary course of business and solely for investment purposes and not for purposes of exercising control or influence over the Issuer. Subject to applicable law, Hartree may dispose of Warrants and/or acquire Class A Shares or Common Shares, as applicable, at any time and from time to time.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report containing additional information with respect to the foregoing to be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Such early warning report will be available under the Issuer's profile at www.sedar.com.

The head office of the Issuer is located at Brookfield Place, 161 Bay Street, Suite 2420, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1. The head office of Hartree is located at 1185 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10036.

__________________________

1 Based on the Bank of Canada's daily average C$ / U.S.$ exchange rate on December 2, 2022 of CAD$1.3468 per U.S.$1.00.

2 Based on an aggregate of 10,000,000 issued and outstanding Class A Shares, as disclosed in the management information circular of the Issuer dated October 28, 2022.

SOURCE Hartree Partners, LP

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/05/c9789.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Sembcorp Industries (SGX:U96) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • With 68% ownership of the shares, Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited (ASX:RWC) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited ( ASX:RWC ), it is important to...

  • The Smartest Ways To Use Your Unemployment Benefits

    Though experts say the job market is very healthy in America, and remains one of the major keys to preventing a full-blown recession, there are still a large number of unemployed workers across the...

  • Chattermill, which uses AI to extract insights from customer experience data, raises $26M

    Chattermill, a platform that helps companies unlock insights by analyzing customer feedback data from across myriad digital channels, has raised $26 million in a Series B round of funding. Founded out of London in 2015, companies such as Uber and Amazon use Chattermill to unify all their customer data, integrating with social networks, customer feedback and support tools, online review sites and more to establish a "single source of customer truth," as the company puts it. Meshing the data is only part of Chattermill's promise, though.

  • Hawks' Trae Young, McMillan try to smooth over dispute

    Trae Young says he and Hawks coach Nate McMillan have smoothed over their disagreement regarding his not attending a game last Friday. Young, the team's leading scorer, was out with a sore shoulder and did not attend the game the win over the Denver Nuggets. “I mean, it was just a situation,” Young told reporters after Monday's morning shootaround.

  • 10 Jobs That Make $80 an Hour (or More)

    In the United States, the median salary is currently $54,134 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Doing the math, that averages out to about $28/hour. See: What Is the Minimum Salary...

  • Nathaniel Hackett welcomes Deion Sanders to Colorado

    The year began with the hiring of a new coach at a significant football program in Colorado. It’s ending the same way. The ability of the University of Colorado to lure Deion Sanders to Boulder creates real excitement in and around the program. The same kind of excitement that the Broncos’ various offseason moves created. [more]

  • Nike says Kyrie Irving is no longer one of its athletes

    Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn guard as part of the fallout over his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. It was not a surprise breakup, especially after Nike co-founder Phil Knight said in the days after the company suspended Irving that he had doubts there would be any reconciliation. “Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete,” the company said in a statement.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • ‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? Email questions and concerns to picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

    DEEP DIVE Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Cloudflare (NET) Could Surge 53%: Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The consensus price target hints at a 53% upside potential for Cloudflare (NET). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again

    Shares of small- and mid-cap Chinese stocks including Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and Lufax (NYSE: LU) were moving higher today after China again took another step away from its zero-COVID policy, boosting investor confidence that the economy would fully reopen in the coming months. Over the weekend, Beijing and Shenzhen announced that they would lift requirements that commuters show negative COVID tests before travel.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$4.4m on SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc...

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is