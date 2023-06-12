Hartshead Resources NL's (ASX:HHR) Path To Profitability

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Hartshead Resources NL engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United Kingdom, Gabon, and Madagascar. The AU$73m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$3.7m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$5.0m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Hartshead Resources' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Oil and Gas analysts is that Hartshead Resources is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$163m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 50% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Hartshead Resources' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that typically an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Hartshead Resources currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making oil and gas company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Hartshead Resources, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Hartshead Resources' company page on Simply Wall St.

