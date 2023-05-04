Haru Invest Continues Expansion With Haru Mining, a New Crypto Mining Investment Product in Partnership with Pow.re

New mining investment service diversifies the growing company's offerings, aims to simplify digital asset mining and make it more accessible

SEOUL, South Korea, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haru Invest , a leading digital asset management platform, today announced the launch of its crypto mining product Haru Mining in partnership with Canadian crypto miner Pow.re .

Haru Invest logo

Haru Mining represents a strategic expansion of Haru Invest's suite of digital asset investment services, opening users to earn strong returns from the company's access to environmentally friendly crypto mining via its recent investment in stranded energy miner Pow.re . Users who lock-up a minimum of 20 USDT for three years can earn an annual dividend rate of up to 16% based on returns from Pow.re's digital asset mining.

"At Haru Invest, we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to achieve financial freedom and are strong advocates in driving mass adoption of crypto by making investing, and now mining, easier and more accessible for all," said Hugo Lee, CEO of Haru Invest. "Mining has always been an area of interest for Haru Invest, and we're excited to partner with Pow.re to help diversify our products and utilize environmentally-friendly methods for mining activities.

Sustainable Mining and Stable Returns

Haru Invest began mining Bitcoin in January 2023 following a $9M Series A investment it led into Pow.re, which uses only renewable energy and strives to develop environmentally friendly and effective mining. Pow.re has been mining for years and its mining facilities are approved by the Canadian and Paraguayan governments. Haru Invest's partnership with an existing, experienced and trusted digital asset mining business enables it to deliver strong returns for users of its new mining investment product, Haru Mining.

Because Haru Invest has been mining since January — when the price of Bitcoin was around $16,500, roughly 40% lower than its current price — it already holds significant dividends for payouts of its new mining tool.

Story continues

How Haru Mining Works

Investor deposits will go toward expanding Haru Invest's mining facilities so the company can add additional miners and mining devices, and investors' principal will be guaranteed based on profit from the new miners. Its mining investment product offers users a long-term investment vehicle with competitive earn rates and no principal loss.

More details on Haru Mining:

Lockup period: 3 years

Principal: USDT

Annual Dividend rate: Up to 16%

Payout: BTC

Price of Bitcoin: CoinMarketCap's closing price 2 days before the round opens

Minimum lockup amount: 20 USDT

First sale pool size: 2,000,000 USDT

First round open date: April 24th

First round end date: When pool reaches its limit

Haru Invest offers users three core crypto investment products and features some of the highest crypto earn rates in the market, with up to 16% APR, powered by its strong in-house digital asset management teams who employ high-frequency algorithmic trading strategies that take advantage of market inefficiencies and gaps to generate profits. Since its founding in 2019, Haru Invest has processed more than $2.27B in total transaction volume across more than 140 countries, has paid out earnings over 9.7 million times and has never experienced a security breach, missed earnings payout or failed withdrawal.

To learn more about Haru Invest and its new mining product, visit https://haruinvest.com/mining .

About Haru Invest

Haru Invest, a subsidiary service brand of Block Crafters, is a successful CeFi digital asset investment platform that built a secure bridge between crypto investment services, decentralized, and traditional finance, with $2.27 billion in total transaction volume. Haru Invest supports five crypto assets — Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, Ripple and USDC — with a tier of investment strategies, Earn Plus and Earn Explore. The Haru Invest team has over five years' experience in diverse strategies of crypto fund management, based on a trading model that takes advantage of market inefficiencies to generate stable profits. With users in over 140 countries, Haru Invest is committed to educating and guiding crypto owners at all levels to achieve stable and profitable digital asset investment goals.

For more information:

SHIFT Communications

haru@shiftcomm.com

SOURCE Haru Invest