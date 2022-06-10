U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,908.69
    -109.13 (-2.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,461.80
    -810.99 (-2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,359.98
    -394.25 (-3.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.96
    -44.89 (-2.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.50
    -1.01 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.30
    +23.50 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0096 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2312
    -0.0185 (-1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3800
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,011.46
    -1,104.23 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.04
    -29.56 (-4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Haru Invest Talks Bitcoin Investment Strategies During Consensus 2022 Workshop

Haru Invest
·2 min read

Featured Image for Haru Invest

Featured Image for Haru Invest
Featured Image for Haru Invest

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haru Invest hosted a workshop on "Top Bitcoin Investment Strategies" at Consensus 2022, on June 9, in Austin, Texas. Consensus 2022, billed as the biggest and longest-running festival for decentralized technology, drew the whole crypto world: from investors, entrepreneurs, and developers to regulators, activists, and crypto-curious beginners. The conference was organized by CoinDesk, the most influential digital news platform, and was an in-person event, having been conducted as a virtual event due to COVID last year. More than 15,000 attendees explored all forms of the new technology, including NFTs, the metaverse, and Web 3, as well as centralized finance and DeFi. Wide-ranging socioeconomic impacts of crypto, Web 3, NFT and blockchain were debated by four hundred experts and thought leaders during the conference.

The Haru Invest team and its CEO Hugo Lee conducted the workshop as part of the "Crypto Unlocked" series, intended to educate newcomers and remind experienced stakeholders about crypto and blockchain basics and introduce Web 3. Experts in these fields lead hands-on sessions open to anyone who wants to understand the fundamentals and enable blockchain and crypto to improve their lives. "Top Bitcoin Investment Strategies" explored simple methods for increasing long-term profits, such as Dollar Cost Averaging and algorithmic trading, and focused on maximizing crypto assets by securely combining strategies. Lee was available to advise participants with his expertise in digital finance.

Despite recent volatility in the market, Haru Invest remains confident that crypto doesn't have to lose the essence of decentralization: transparency and trust in technology. The CeFi company believes crypto and blockchain represent a paradigm shift in finance and information access with a potential for exponential growth. Most importantly, it prepares for a future when crypto coexists with fiat currency in centralized finance. Haru Invest, a service brand name of Block Crafters, provides one of the highest earn rates in the market on BTC, ETH and USDT deposits.

About Haru Invest

Haru Invest is a successful CeFi digital asset investment platform. Haru Invest supports three crypto assets, Bitcoin, Ether, and Tether, with a tier of investment strategies - Haru Wallet, Haru Earn Plus, and Haru Earn Explore. The Haru Invest team has over four years' experience in diverse strategies of crypto fund management, based on a high-frequency algorithmic trading that takes advantage of market inefficiencies to generate stable profits. With users in over 140 countries, Haru Invest collaborates with top global digital asset partners that meet their strict selection criteria. They are committed to educating and guiding crypto owners at all levels to achieve stable and profitable digital asset investment goals with innovative crypto experiences.

For more information:
https://haruinvest.com/

Press Contact:
marketing@haruinvest.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla production, autopilot scrutiny weighing on the stock

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest news affecting Tesla stock, including more lockdowns in China and the intensifying investigation into the autopilot feature.

  • DocuSign stock falls on earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi, Brad Smith, and Julie Hyman discuss quarterly earnings for DocuSign.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    The U.S. hasn't yet entered a recession -- which is officially defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth -- but runaway inflation, stagnant wages, food shortages, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil could all break this fragile economy's back in the near future. If that happens, growth stocks will fall further as value stocks become even more attractive. Altria is the top tobacco company in America.

  • Larry Summers Says Fed Forecasts Look Ridiculous, Warns on Rate Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve has failed to account for its mistakes and to realize the damage to its credibility after the latest inflation data dashed hopes that a peak had been reached.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot He

  • Here's Why SoFi Technologies Can Outperform the Rest of the Lending Industry

    When Sofi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock first came public in June 2021, investors were very impressed by this disruptive fintech company. As concerns about excess inflation grow, however, SoFi's stock has taken a tumble and now trades at $6.25 a share. Is that steep stock price decline a sign that investors should bail from SoFi's stock?

  • Meta Scrutinizing Sheryl Sandberg’s Use of Facebook Resources Over Several Years

    The Facebook parent’s lawyers have been investigating outgoing COO Sheryl Sandberg’s use of corporate resources for personal projects going back several years, people familiar with the matter say.

  • 19 Stocks You'll Wish You Own When The Recession Hits

    S&P 500 investors are playing a waiting game: When will the next recession hit? But it doesn't have to be a game of chicken, too.

  • We’re headed for a recession — ‘just not yet,’ economic cycle expert says

    Lakshman Achuthan, Economic Cycle Research Institute Co-Founder, joins the Live show to discuss the odds of a recession occurring, the causes of a potential downturn, and the outlook for the economy.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    ChargePoint, Autoliv, and QuantumScape look like excellent long-term bets, despite the near-term headwinds they face.

  • Warren Buffett's 4 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Warren Buffett has put on a moneymaking clinic for Wall Street. While there are no shortage of reasons for the Oracle of Omaha's sustained success, his love of dividend stocks could be the most important component. Dividend stocks are almost always profitable and time-tested.

  • 3 Reasons Why Moderna Stock Is so Cheap Right Now

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock is in poor shape. Unfortunately, when investors take a closer look at why Moderna's stock is so inexpensive, they probably won't want to make that purchase. The most obvious reason Moderna's stock is so cheap is that the market (and public) have moved beyond buying shares of heavily hyped vaccine stocks.

  • How To Generate $100,000 Of Retirement Income, Without Selling Principal

    Your retirement savings are $1 million. You want $100,000 of yearly retirement income, including Social Security. Is that doable without tons of risk?

  • Why Shares of Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs Are Falling Today

    Shares of several major bank stocks took a hit today after new data showed that inflation is still surging and may not have peaked yet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost more than 650 points as of this writing while the Nasdaq Composite was down close to 3%. Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) traded 4.3% lower as of 2:25 p.m. ET today, shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) were 4.2% lower, and shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) were down 4.8%.

  • Everything in the Stock Market Is Being Sped Up Including the Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When the nineties ended, an overvalued stock market took three long years to rid itself of its accumulated excess in what is now known as the dot-com crash.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingStocks Reel, Bond Yields Surge on Inflation Angst: Markets WrapTh

  • ‘Catastrophically bad’ inflation report is boosting chances of a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike next week

    Friday’s consumer-price index report for May — which showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate climbing to 8.6% in May, with few signs of having peaked — is boosting the chances of a jumbo-sized rate increase by monetary-policy makers as soon as next week, and eliciting dire warnings that central bankers have completely lost control of prices. Fed funds futures traders now see a 21% chance of a 75-basis-point hike in June, up from just 3.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Beneath the issue of where the Fed goes from here is a much more fundamental and serious problem: Some observers fear the U.S. central bank has already effectively lost control of inflation.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    “Ball of confusion, that's what the world is today,” sang the Temptations on their 1970 classic, a sentiment which can readily apply to the stock market’s present state. It’s hard to get a grip on the market’s choppy action in 2022 and investors could use a clear signal to follow when considering a new investment. One way to get a head start is by tracking the moves of the insiders. These are the corporate officers with in-depth knowledge of the companies they helm. To keep the playing field lev

  • Here's How Carvana Will Start Making Profits

    The bears have killed Carvana's share price this year, but don't be surprised if its stock gets back on the road to growth.

  • Three Half-Point Fed Hikes Priced In; Treasury Curve Inverts

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are now fully pricing three half-point Federal Reserve rate hikes in coming months, while the 30-year Treasury yield fell below its five-year counterpart for the first time in a month. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingStocks Reel, Bond Yields Sur

  • 10 Safe Blue Chip Stocks to Buy in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe blue chip stocks to buy in June. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the current market situation and blue chip stocks, go directly to 5 Safe Blue Chip Stocks to Buy in June. Inflation is eating away at the purchasing power of consumers across the […]

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.