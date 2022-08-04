U.S. markets open in 9 hours 16 minutes

Harvard Bioscience Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Harvard Bioscience, Inc.
·14 min read
In this article:
  • HBIO
Harvard Bioscience, Inc.
Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

HOLLISTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Jim Green, Chairman and CEO, said, "Our second quarter revenues were essentially flat compared to the prior year quarter as growth in our cellular/molecular product revenues were offset by reductions in pre-clinical revenues and an unfavorable foreign currency impact. Adjusted operating income for Q2 was lower than prior year due primarily to incremental investments in R&D and increased marketing expenses. Gross margin improved to 58% from 57%. On a GAAP basis, operating income for Q2 includes a $4.9 million benefit recorded associated with resolution of litigation related to a former subsidiary. Cash payments by the company associated with the settlement of the litigation were completed in Q2.”

Green continued, “Subsequent to Q2, we completed identification of non-strategic products to discontinue, with shipments for affected products expected to cease in the next few quarters. This portfolio optimization and other cost actions taken is expected to result in a reduction of approximately 5% of the global workforce. We expect these changes to support our strategic long-term growth targets, and to underpin our targets for gross margin and operating margin expansion.”

Green concluded, “Looking at the full year 2022, considering significant currency impacts, volatility in Europe and continued Covid related impacts in China, we are taking a more conservative view on revenue and expect 1-to-5% reported revenue growth and adjusted operating margin for the year of 13-to-14%.”

Quarterly Financial Results Summary

 

Q2'22

 

Q2'21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

29.2

 

million

 

$

29.2

 

million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income (GAAP)

 

$

4.0

 

million

 

$

0.1

 

million

 

Adjusted Operating Income

 

$

3.1

 

million

 

$

4.3

 

million

 

Operating Margin (GAAP)

 

 

13.7

 

%

 

 

0.2

 

%

 

Adjusted Operating Margin

 

 

10.5

 

%

 

 

14.6

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share (GAAP)

 

$

0.06

 

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

 

Diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share

 

$

0.05

 

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Debt*

 

$

45.2

 

million

 

$

38.2

 

million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more details on performance for the three and six months ended June 30,2022, a slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast referenced below will be posted to our Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins.

Please refer to the exhibits below for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures, including operating income, net income and loss, diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of such adjusted financial information.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Harvard Bioscience will be hosting a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants who want to join the call and ask a question must register here. Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number.

Participants who want to join the audio-only webcast should go to our events and presentations on the investor website here.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this press release, we have included non-GAAP financial information including adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the underlying operations of the business. For the periods presented, these non-GAAP financial measures have excluded certain expenses and income primarily resulting from purchase accounting or events that we do not believe are related to the underlying operations of the business such as amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, costs related to acquisition, disposition and integration initiatives, impairment charges, severance, restructuring and other business transformation expenses, and stock-based compensation expense. They also exclude the tax impact of the reconciling items. This non-GAAP financial information approximates information used by our management to internally evaluate the operating results of the Company. Any non-GAAP financial statement information included herein are accompanied by a reconciliation to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure which are included as exhibits below in this press release.

The non-GAAP financial information provided in this press release should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the financial information provided and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different than other companies’ non-GAAP financial information.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by our use of such words as "will," "guidance," "objectives," "optimistic," "potential," "future," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "continue," "drive," "strategy," "potential," "potentially," "growth," "long-term," "projects," "projected," "intends," "believes," "goals," "sees," "seek," "develop" "possible" "new," "emerging," "opportunity," "pursue" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this press release or that may be made during our conference call may include, but are not limited to, statements or inferences about the Company's or management's beliefs or expectations, the Company's anticipated future revenues and earnings, the strength of the Company's market position and business model, industry outlook, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain disruptions on the Company’s business, the Company's business strategy, the positioning of the Company for growth, the market demand and opportunity for the Company's current products, or products it is developing or intends to develop, and the Company's plans, objectives and intentions that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. The Company's results may also be affected by factors of which the Company is not currently aware. The Company may not update these forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

For investor inquiries, please contact Michael A. Rossi, Chief Financial Officer at (508) 893-8999


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit 1

 

 

 

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

29,208

 

 

$

29,197

 

 

$

57,986

 

 

$

56,186

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

12,571

 

 

 

12,844

 

 

 

25,172

 

 

 

24,402

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

16,637

 

 

 

16,353

 

 

 

32,814

 

 

 

31,784

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

6,587

 

 

 

5,730

 

 

 

13,274

 

 

 

11,116

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

5,981

 

 

 

6,399

 

 

 

12,306

 

 

 

12,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

3,497

 

 

 

2,701

 

 

 

6,717

 

 

 

5,188

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,454

 

 

 

1,465

 

 

 

2,920

 

 

 

2,929

 

 

 

 

 

 

Settlement of litigation, net

 

(4,880

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

12,639

 

 

 

16,295

 

 

 

35,528

 

 

 

31,965

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

3,998

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

(2,714

)

 

 

(181

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(515

)

 

 

(377

)

 

 

(899

)

 

 

(788

)

 

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

(62

)

 

 

(313

)

 

 

16

 

 

 

(347

)

 

 

 

 

Total other expense

 

(577

)

 

 

(690

)

 

 

(883

)

 

 

(1,135

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

3,421

 

 

 

(632

)

 

 

(3,597

)

 

 

(1,316

)

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

986

 

 

 

(222

)

 

 

848

 

 

 

(237

)

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

2,435

 

 

$

(410

)

 

$

(4,445

)

 

$

(1,079

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

41,304

 

 

 

40,152

 

 

 

41,256

 

 

 

39,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

42,561

 

 

 

40,152

 

 

 

41,256

 

 

 

39,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit 2

 

 

 

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,259

 

$

7,821

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivables

 

17,847

 

 

21,834

 

 

 

 

Inventories

 

29,336

 

 

27,587

 

 

 

 

Other current assets

 

5,056

 

 

4,341

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

56,498

 

 

61,583

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment

 

3,394

 

 

3,415

 

 

 

 

Goodwill and other intangibles

 

80,451

 

 

85,074

 

 

 

 

Other long-term assets

 

14,930

 

 

12,272

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

155,273

 

$

162,344

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion, long-term debt

$

2,720

 

$

3,235

 

 

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

20,634

 

 

22,081

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

23,354

 

 

25,316

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

45,764

 

 

45,095

 

 

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

8,651

 

 

8,532

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

77,504

 

 

83,401

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

155,273

 

$

162,344

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit 3

 

 

 

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(4,445

)

 

$

(1,079

)

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to operating cash flows

 

3,220

 

 

 

5,789

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

(951

)

 

 

(2,905

)

 

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(2,176

)

 

 

1,805

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

(913

)

 

 

(357

)

 

 

 

 

Additions to intangible assets

 

-

 

 

 

(150

)

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(913

)

 

 

(507

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowing from revolving line of credit

 

5,300

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

Repayment of revolving line of credit

 

(3,600

)

 

 

(4,000

)

 

 

 

 

Repayment of term debt

 

(1,686

)

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

 

 

Payments of debt issuance costs

 

-

 

 

 

(102

)

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and stock purchases

 

282

 

 

 

2,759

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(780

)

 

 

(990

)

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(484

)

 

 

(3,333

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

11

 

 

 

(45

)

 

 

 

 

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

(3,562

)

 

 

(2,080

)

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

 

7,821

 

 

 

8,317

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

$

4,259

 

 

$

6,237

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit 4

 

 

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Settlement,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-Based

 

Acquired Assets

 

Restructuring,

 

Income

 

 

 

 

 

Statement of Operations

GAAP

 

Compensation

 

Amortization

 

Transformation

 

Taxes

 

ADJUSTED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

29,208

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

$

29,208

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

12,571

 

 

 

(52

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(82

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

12,428

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

16,637

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

82

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

16,780

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin

 

57.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

57.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

6,587

 

 

 

(192

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(255

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

6,139

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

5,981

 

 

 

(923

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(825

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,218

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

3,497

 

 

 

(72

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(50

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,366

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,454

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,454

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Settlement of litigation, net

 

(4,880

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,880

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

12,639

 

 

 

(1,187

)

 

 

(1,479

)

 

 

3,750

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

13,723

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses - % of Revenues

 

43.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

47.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

3,998

 

 

 

1,239

 

 

 

1,488

 

 

 

(3,668

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,057

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

13.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(515

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(515

)

 

 

 

Other expense, net

 

(62

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(62

)

 

 

 

Total other expense

 

(577

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(577

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

3,421

 

 

 

1,239

 

 

 

1,488

 

 

 

(3,668

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,480

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

986

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(517

)

 

 

469

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

2,435

 

 

$

1,239

 

 

$

1,488

 

 

$

(3,668

)

 

$

517

 

 

$

2,011

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per share

$

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

41,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

42,561

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit 4.1

 

 

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-Based

 

Acquired Assets

 

Restructuring,

 

Income

 

 

 

 

 

Statement of Operations

GAAP

 

Compensation

 

Amortization

 

Transformation

 

Taxes

 

ADJUSTED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

29,197

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

$

29,197

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

12,844

 

 

 

(31

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(100

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

12,696

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

16,353

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

16,501

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin

 

56.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

56.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

5,730

 

 

 

(131

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(73

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

5,524

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

6,399

 

 

 

(969

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(1,108

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,306

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

2,701

 

 

 

(33

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(249

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,408

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,465

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,465

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

16,295

 

 

 

(1,133

)

 

 

(1,494

)

 

 

(1,430

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

12,238

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses - % of Revenues

 

55.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

41.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

58

 

 

 

1,164

 

 

 

1,511

 

 

 

1,530

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,263

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

0.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(377

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(377

)

 

 

 

Other expense, net

 

(313

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(313

)

 

 

 

Total other expense

 

(690

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(690

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(632

)

 

 

1,164

 

 

 

1,511

 

 

 

1,530

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,573

 

 

 

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(222

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,040

 

 

 

818

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(410

)

 

$

1,164

 

 

$

1,511

 

 

$

1,530

 

 

$

(1,040

)

 

$

2,755

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income per share

$

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

40,152

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

43,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit 4.2

 

 

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Settlement,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-Based

 

Acquired Assets

 

Restructuring,

 

Income

 

 

 

 

 

Statement of Operations

GAAP

 

Compensation

 

Amortization

 

Transformation

 

Taxes

 

ADJUSTED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

57,986

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

$

57,986

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

25,172

 

 

 

(88

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(157

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

24,907

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

32,814

 

 

 

88

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

157

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

33,079

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin

 

56.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

57.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

13,274

 

 

 

(346

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(370

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

12,555

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

12,306

 

 

 

(1,714

)

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(1,919

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

8,643

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

6,717

 

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(127

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

6,457

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

2,920

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,920

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Settlement of litigation, net

 

311

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(311

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

35,528

 

 

 

(2,174

)

 

 

(2,972

)

 

 

(2,727

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

27,655

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses - % of Revenues

 

61.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

47.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss) income

 

(2,714

)

 

 

2,262

 

 

 

2,992

 

 

 

2,884

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

5,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

-4.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(899

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(899

)

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

16

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

Total other expense

 

(883

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(883

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(3,597

)

 

 

2,262

 

 

 

2,992

 

 

 

2,884

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,541

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

848

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

1,013

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(4,445

)

 

$

2,262

 

 

$

2,992

 

 

$

2,884

 

 

$

(165

)

 

$

3,528

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income per share

$

(0.11

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

41,256

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

42,696

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit 4.3

 

 

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-Based

 

Acquired Assets

 

Restructuring,

 

Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statement of Operations

GAAP

 

Compensation

 

Amortization

 

Transformation

 

Taxes

 

 

ADJUSTED

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

56,186

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

$

56,186

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

24,402

 

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(153

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

24,162

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

31,784

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

32,024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin

 

56.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

57.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

11,116

 

 

 

(224

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

10,774

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

12,732

 

 

 

(1,803

)

 

 

(33

)

 

 

(1,954

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

8,942

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

5,188

 

 

 

(54

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(294

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,818

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

2,929

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,929

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

31,965

 

 

 

(2,081

)

 

 

(2,988

)

 

 

(2,362

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

24,534

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses - % of Revenues

 

56.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

43.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

(181

)

 

 

2,132

 

 

 

3,024

 

 

 

2,515

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

7,490

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

-0.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(788

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(788

)

 

 

 

Other expense, net

 

(347

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(347

)

 

 

 

Total other expense

 

(1,135

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,135

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(1,316

)

 

 

2,132

 

 

 

3,024

 

 

 

2,515

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

6,355

 

 

 

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(237

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,784

 

 

 

1,547

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(1,079

)

 

$

2,132

 

 

$

3,024

 

 

$

2,515

 

 

$

(1,784

)

 

$

4,808

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income per share

$

(0.03

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

39,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

42,954

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exhibit 5

 

 

 

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

Operating income

$

3,998

 

 

$

58

 

$

(2,714

)

 

$

(181

)

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1,239

 

 

 

1,164

 

 

2,262

 

 

 

2,132

 

 

 

 

 

Acquired asset amortization

 

1,488

 

 

 

1,511

 

 

2,992

 

 

 

3,024

 

 

 

 

 

Settlements, restructuring and transformation costs

 

(3,668

)

 

 

1,530

 

 

2,884

 

 

 

2,515

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income

 

3,057

 

 

 

4,263

 

 

5,424

 

 

 

7,490

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation expense

 

376

 

 

 

446

 

 

758

 

 

 

891

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,433

 

 

$

4,709

 

$

6,182

 

 

$

8,381

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



