Harvard Bioscience Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for November 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET

·1 min read
HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) will announce its financial results for third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on November 8, 2022, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. 

Participants who want to join the call and ask a question must register here. Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number.

Participants who want to join the audio-only webcast should go to our events and presentations on the investor website here.

Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings release and a related slide presentation, will be available on the Investor Relations section of Harvard Bioscience’s website.

About Harvard Bioscience 

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

Investor Contact 
Michael Rossi 
Chief Financial Officer 
(508) 893-8999 
mrossi@harvardbioscience.com



