Harvard Bioscience's (NASDAQ:HBIO) investors will be pleased with their respectable 77% return over the last year

It hasn't been the best quarter for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 22% in that time. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 77%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Harvard Bioscience wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Harvard Bioscience actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 5.5%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 77% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Harvard Bioscience in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Harvard Bioscience shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 77% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.8% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Harvard Bioscience that you should be aware of.

Harvard Bioscience is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

