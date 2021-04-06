U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

Harvard Business School Podcast Puts Focus on Rubicon and CEO Nate Morris

Morris Industries
·3 min read

Morris Industries Founder appears on the HBS Podcast “Cold Call” on fifth anniversary of Rubicon’s Harvard Case Study

LEXINGTON, KY, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nate Morris, Chairman and Founder of Morris Industries, appeared on the Harvard Business School (HBS) podcast “Cold Call” commemorating the fifth anniversary of Rubicon being a protagonist in their acclaimed HBS “case study” review.

The HBS “case study” method prepares students to be in leadership positions where they will face time-sensitive decisions with limited information. Each case study posits a question that each of its real-world protagonists have faced in the course of their business. Students utilize analytical data to determine a course of action, often mirroring the process the company experienced.

“I am always excited by opportunities to contribute to the advancement of knowledge and opportunity,” said Morris. “That is why the Harvard Case Method is so important to me. It provides a unique opportunity for students all across this great country to participate in an exercise based in real-world challenges and opportunities. It is an indispensable tool in creating new leaders, and I cannot thank HBS enough for allowing Rubicon to participate.”

Morris shared with host Brian Kenny and panelist professor Shai Bernstein how Rubicon was founded, why he chose waste and recycling, what the founding of Rubicon in Kentucky means for the state, and what made Rubicon a unique case study.

"These industrial categories are really the last to be disrupted or to be changed by technology," Morris said. "I believe there is so much opportunity for the students at Harvard Business School that come from the middle of the country to build these kinds of grittier businesses and to re-imagine their industries."

Harvard Business School was established in 1908 as the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration, the world’s first MBA program. The HBS Case Method was created in 1924, and to-date has produced more that 15 million cases.

Nate Morris is the Chairman and Founder of Lexington, Kentucky-based Morris Industries, and its signature asset, Rubicon, a widely acclaimed software platform focused on waste and recycling. Morris, a ninth-generation Kentuckian born in Lexington and raised by a single mother in a union household, attended public schools and was the first Kentuckian to be named to Fortune Magazine's 40 Under 40 list and to be recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. He is also the youngest inductee ever to the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. Morris is a senior advisor to the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Center for Security, a member of Business Executives for National Security (BENS), and a member of the Trilateral Commission. In 2020, Morris was named a Fulbright Specialist Scholar.

Morris Industries is a privately held industrial group with long-term holdings focused on the recycling sector. The organization works to identify disruptive and sustainable companies with unrealized growth potential, whose current ownership desires an exit strategy, requires capital, or needs a more experienced management team to continue its growth.

Steeped in the spirit of social enterprise, Morris Industries is built on a belief that market-driven innovation can support sustainability goals, drive profit, and equip businesses to solve society’s biggest challenges.

CONTACT: Jay Rosser jrosser@ardleighllc.com


