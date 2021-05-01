U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3390
    +0.4150 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,563.74
    +550.94 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     
Highlights:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

Harvard scientists create gene-editing tool that could rival CRISPR

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·3 min read

Researchers from the Harvard's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering have created a new gene-editing tool that can enable scientists to perform millions of genetic experiments simultaneously. They're calling it the Retron Library Recombineering (RLR) technique, and it uses segments of bacterial DNA called retrons that can produce fragments of single-stranded DNA. 

When it comes to gene editing, CRISPR-Cas9 is probably the most well-known technique these days. It's been making waves in the science world in the past few years, giving researchers the tool they need to be able to easily alter DNA sequences. It's more accurate than previously used techniques, and it has a wide variety of potential applications, including life-saving treatments for various illnesses. 

However, the tool has some major limitations. It could be difficult to deliver CRISPR-Cas9 materials in large numbers, which remains a problem for studies and experiments, for one. Also, the way the technique works can be toxic to cells, because the Cas9 enzyme — the molecular "scissors" in charge of cutting strands of DNA — often cuts non-target sites as well.

CRISPR-Cas9 physically cuts DNA to incorporate the mutant sequence into its genome during the repair process. Meanwhile, retrons can introduce the mutant DNA strand into a replicating cell, so that the strand can become incorporated into the daughter cells' DNA. Further, retrons' sequences can serve as "barcodes" or "name tags," allowing scientists to track individuals in a pool of bacteria. That means they can be used for genome editing without damaging the native DNA, and they can be used to perform multiple experiments in one big mixture.

The Wyss Institute scientists tested RLR on E. coli bacteria and found that 90 percent of the population incorporated the retron sequence after they made a few tweaks. They were also able to prove how useful it can be in massive genetic experiments. During their tests, they were able to find antibiotic resistance mutations in E. coli by sequencing the retrons' barcodes instead of sequencing individual mutants, making the process a lot faster. 

The study's co-first author Max Schubert, explained:

"RLR enabled us to do something that's impossible to do with CRISPR: we randomly chopped up a bacterial genome, turned those genetic fragments into single-stranded DNA in situ, and used them to screen millions of sequences simultaneously. RLR is a simpler, more flexible gene editing tool that can be used for highly multiplexed experiments, which eliminates the toxicity often observed with CRISPR and improves researchers’ ability to explore mutations at the genome level...

For a long time, CRISPR was just considered a weird thing that bacteria did, and figuring out how to harness it for genome engineering changed the world. Retrons are another bacterial innovation that might also provide some important advances."

There's still work to be done before RLR can be widely used, including improving and standardizing its editing rate. The team believes, however, that it can "lead to new, exciting and unexpected innovations."

Recommended Stories

  • Epic witness claims Apple's App Store profit reaches 78 percent

    A witness for Epic Game's lawsuit against Apple claims the App Store's profit margins have climbed up to 78 percent.

  • Court says Amazon is responsible for the safety of third-party products

    Amazon may have to change policies after an appeals court found it was responsible for the safety of third-party products.

  • Etsy vows to crack down on banned items amid investigation

    Etsy said it's clamping down on sales of banned items like weapons and ivory mere days after an investigation showed these goods available for sale.

  • The EU's Apple antitrust investigation is moving forward

    The EU has opened a formal probe into how Apple runs the App Store.

  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Can just ‘good’ be good enough?

    We get pretty worked up when a new, premium smartphone shows up. And I’d be lying if I said playing with expensive hardware wasn’t one of the best parts of this job. It’s especially nice because, more often than not, the last thing I want to do is pay for some of the things we test. Which brings me to an important question: how much should anyone actually shell out for a new smartphone? The short answer is “as much as you’re comfortable with.” Thankfully, companies are working to make their more affordable devices flashier than ever. Case in point: I’ve spent a few days with Samsung’s new A52 5G, and while it might not satisfy those with flagship tastes, it gets pretty close sometimes.

  • Apple's new 11-inch iPad Pro is already $50 off at Walmart

    Walmart knocks $50 off Apple's new 2021 11-inch iPad Pro, bringing it down to $749.

  • Former Netflix CTO convicted for taking bribes

    A former Netflix VP has been convicted of taking bribes from suppliers worth more than $500,000.

  • Tesla's Powerwall+ is a higher-power battery for off-grid living

    Tesla has started sending potential customers information about an upgraded Powerwall that's aptly called Powerwall+

  • 2022 Honda Civic adds wireless connections for CarPlay, Android Auto

    The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic has smarter driver assists to go with available wireless connections for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

  • Watch SpaceX's Crew-1 mission return to Earth starting at 8:35PM ET

    The SpaceX Crew-1 mission is returning to Earth after half a year at the ISS, and you can watch it live beginning at 8:35PM Eastern.

  • Amazon Jumps to Record After Blowout Results, Strong Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. rallied to a record intraday high Friday after reporting quarterly results that topped analyst projections and later closed in the red amid a broader market selloff.Its shares rose as much as 2.4% to touch $3,554, taking out a previous record that was set in September as the e-commerce company said online shopping will remain high in the aftermath of the pandemic. They ended the day 0.1% lower at $3,467.42 as stocks sank amid hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official and economic data that signaled inflationary pressures. The The Nasdaq 100 Index posted its biggest drop in a week.Read more: Stellar Earnings Land With Thud in Market That Saw Them ComingPositive EarningsAmazon’s first-quarter revenue jumped 44% to $108.5 billion and earnings were a record $15.79 a share, blowing past Wall Street analysts’ expectations. It also provided a second-quarter sales forecast that were stronger than projections.Analysts were widely positive on Amazon’s results, with several boosting their share-price targets and calling for strong long-term growth ahead.Read more: Amazon Analysts Unanimous in Praise of Results: Street Wrap“Business trends remain strong and should continue to do so throughout 2021,” wrote Susquehanna Financial Group, which raised its price target to a Street-high view of $5,500. While earnings for the three months ended March 31 were remarkable, its second-quarter’s outlook is “even more impressive.” In the longer run, Amazon will continue to grow given the strength of its major business units, the research firm added.Amazon is now up 6.5% this year, while the Nasdaq 100 Index gained 7.6% and the S&P 500 Index climbed 11%. The tech giant was the last of the major U.S. tech stocks to hit a record in 2021. It has 53 buy recommendations, one hold and no sell ratings, and analyst are still expecting another 21% surge in its share price over the next 12 months, data compiled by Bloomberg show.All megatech companies have now reported quarterly results with Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. also beating analyst expectations.(Updates share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AstraZeneca says on track to deliver on COVID shots as sales hit $275 million

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine sales were $275 million in the first-quarter and it is on track to deliver 200 million doses a month from April, as better-than-expected results and a second half growth forecast boosted its shares. Chief Executive Pascal Soriot again defended the vaccine rollout on Friday, saying that Anglo-Swedish drugmaker had not overpromised on its ability to supply shots, as he defended big cuts in deliveries that prompted a European Union lawsuit. AstraZeneca, which has said it will not make a profit from the shot during the pandemic, was reporting financial details of distribution of the vaccine for the first time - including a hit of 3 cents on earnings per share, or a drain of about $40 million on net income.

  • European Debt Pioneer Trumpets Revolution Coming From Blockchain

    (Bloomberg) -- For the European Union’s investment arm, blockchain could prove a game-changer, bringing about a transformation of debt market processes with echoes of the revolution ushered in by the World Wide Web.“The technology is revolutionary,” said Richard Teichmeister, head of funding at the European Investment Bank. “This is a bit like the development of the internet and someone just sent the first email.”The EIB harnessed the power of blockchain earlier this week when it raised 100 million euros ($121 million) in a two-year deal that was the world’s first syndicated offering of “digital” bonds. According to Teichmeister, the digital-ledger technology brings benefits in terms of savings of time and money that market participants can no longer ignore.Issuers including the World Bank, China Construction Bank Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and National Bank of Canada have deployed blockchain in the debt capital markets in recent years, but, until now, its use has been comparatively limited.The EIB took a different tack from previous issuers by syndicating the bonds via a group of banks. The bonds were bought by fewer than 10 investors unaffiliated with the issuer or the underwriters.To carry out the deal, the EIB issued bond tokens registered on the public Ethereum blockchain network. Investors paid for the tokens using traditional fiat currency, while the issuer used Bank of France’s digital currency to settle the bond with the arrangers.Digital CurrencyThe French central bank created the digital currency, rated 1:1 against the euro, solely for the purpose of the transaction. The principal will be repaid to investors in fiat currency form.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Banco Santander SA and Societe Generale SA handled the sale of the bonds. Some of the buyers joined the EIB in singing blockchain’s praises.“Blockchain technology and the tokenization of bonds is a game-changer for the industry,” said Christoph Hock, head of multi-asset trading at Union Investment in Frankfurt, who participated in the issue. “The settlement and clearing process is significantly easier and more efficient.”The technology’s appeal lies in way it can streamline complex processes.For example, banks spend a lot of time on reconciliation, a procedure by which syndicate desks match orders and remove duplicates. With blockchain, this step gets removed.“There is one source and everyone can see it,” said Xavier Leroy, a capital markets officer at the EIB who also worked on the digital bond. Leroy said that blockchain removes the burden on issuers of maintaining a back office to carry out deals just once or twice a year.Deal TrailblazerThe EIB sees itself as a trailblazer. It was among the first to issue green and sustainability bonds, as well as debt benchmarked against a new euro short-term rate called ESTR.The technology used for verifying and recording transactions that’s at the heart of cryptocurrencies has faced hurdles to wider adoption, and the pandemic has caused delays in some projects. In order to work, it requires standardization among all of its users, as well as supportive legislation.EIB issued its digital bonds under French law because Luxembourg legislation, which the bank typically uses, wasn’t ready by the time it had to choose a jurisdiction.Even so, growth in the use of blockchain is just beginning, said Teichmeister.“We’ve reached a stage at which you can no longer dismiss it,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global funds hold equity allocations at over three-year high: Reuters poll

    The current run-up in stocks has at least another three months to go, according to fund managers in Reuters polls who kept their recommended equity exposure at last month's more than three-year high and trimmed suggested bond holdings further. Global stocks have been on a tear, buoyed by fiscal stimulus - mainly from the United States - the expected vaccine-driven economic recovery and robust earnings, putting the MSCI world equity index on track for its best monthly performance since November. The Federal Reserve also acknowledged the virus as a risk to an economic recovery.

  • Hong Kong Bourse Bets on New IPO Inflow From Eased Listing Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is counting on a fresh inflow of overseas firms selling shares in the financial hub as it proposes to ease its listing rules.The exchange is seeking to lure more firms, in particularly those from mainland China amid tension over their ability to trade on U.S. exchanges. It has proposed expanding listing rules to include secondary listings to all companies as long as they have one vote per share. Currently, only innovative and high growth dual-class share firms are eligible for secondary listings in Hong Kong. It also wants to lower the minimum market capitalization for secondary listings.Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. has estimated about 18 Chinese companies currently listed elsewhere could take advantage of the new rules. “Through these changes, HKEX will become more welcoming and accommodating to overseas potential issuers,” Christina Bao, head of global issuer services, said in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday.Even so, it faces formidable competition from the U.S., whose depth of capital has long been a potent lure for Chinese companies. Despite tensions and U.S. sanctions being imposed, Chinese firms are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever.Bao, however, said Hong Kong offers advantages, and those that have chosen to sell shares in the city this year have a larger average float size than those which opted for the U.S. “If issuers are seeking a wide recognition from both mainland China and the rest of the world, Hong Kong is the place,” she said.The exchange this week reported record quarterly earnings in the first three months of the year driven by a boom in listings. Funds raised in initial public offerings jumped ninefold in the period. Big name Chinese companies such as streaming platform Bilibili Inc. and search giant Baidu Inc. sold shares.The new rules are the next step after the exchange operator in 2018 introduced major reforms to allow companies with weighted voting rights and pre-revenue biotech firms to list in Hong Kong. That brought tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Meituan and Xiaomi Corp. to the city and made it the world’s second largest biotech fundraising hub.Since the new rules were introduced, 146 new economy companies have listed in Hong Kong, accounting for 61% of the IPO funds raised, according to HKEX’s data. Among them were 31 pre-revenue biotech companies and 13 secondary listings.These companies made up 95% of funds raised in the first quarter of this year, Bao said.The consultation period on the new proposal runs until May 31. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon Expects the Pandemic-Fueled Shopping Frenzy to Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., which benefited from a surge in online shopping during the pandemic, expects the trend to continue even as consumers get back to work and resume the vestiges of normal life.This time a year ago, Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos warned investors that the spread of Covid-19 was going to be costly, in new facilities to meet demand from homebound shoppers and precautions to keep its operations running safely. Amazon hired hundreds of thousands of workers and continued to open warehouses at a rate of one every 24 hours.Quarterly results released on Thursday show those big bets continue to pay off. The pandemic has supercharged the retailer’s business, enabling the Seattle-based company to more profitably deliver packages, cloud-computing services and streamed movies.First-quarter revenue jumped 44% to $108.5 billion and earnings were a record $15.79 a share, exceeding analysts’ estimates. For the quarter ending in June, Amazon projected sales between $110 billion and $116 billion, also better than Wall Street expected.“Fantastic quarter,” said Poonam Goyal, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Good all around and shows the staying power of changing consumer habits that will lean more toward digital.”The shares rose about 2.4% in extended trading. The stock has gained about 45% in the last 12 months.Amazon said Prime Day, the company’s shopping bonanza for members of its $119-a-year speedy shipping program, will take place in the second quarter. That may help the company’s spring results look rosier compared with a period in 2020 when many people were in the midst of lockdowns and shopping almost exclusively online.The company’s cloud-computing and advertising businesses, which generate fatter margins than the retail operation, are still growing rapidly. Sales at Amazon Web Services climbed 32% to $13.5 billion. The company’s Other segment, which is mostly ads, posted a 77% jump in revenue to $6.9 billion.LISTEN HERE:Despite the strong results, Amazon prominently devoted long sections of its earnings release to all the good things the company says it’s doing for workers, small businesses and the planet.Amazon’s recent defeat of a union bent on organizing one of its warehouses amplified the perception that it treats hourly workers unfairly. Climate activists have accused the company of spewing pollution into the neighborhoods its trucks and vans pass through. And regulators and lawmakers are scrutinizing Amazon for what they deem anticompetitive behavior.This latest blowout quarter will remind the company’s critics of its growing power, said DA Davidson & Co. senior analyst Tom Forte, who called the regulatory risk for Amazon “significant.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021 Live Updates

    Famed investor Warren Buffett addresses shareholders around the world on Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 annual shareholder meeting.

  • Stocks Move Lower As Traders Take Profits At The End Of The Month

    Meanwhile, WTI oil is trying to settle below $63.50.

  • AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine brought in $275 million in 2021 first-quarter revenue

    In an upbeat earnings report today (April 30), Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca reported $275 million in revenue from its Covid-19 vaccine in the first three months of the year. The vaccine, known as Vaxzevria, is one of four authorized for use against Covid-19 in the EU. It’s also been one of the more controversial ones: Many countries paused their rollout of the jab when it emerged that it can, in some rare cases, cause blood clots.

  • Fed’s Kaplan Wants to Talk Taper, Breaks Ranks With Powell

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereSigns of excess risk taking in financial markets show it’s time for the U.S. central bank to start debating a reduction in its massive bond purchases, said the president of the Dallas Federal Reserve, breaking ranks with Chair Jerome Powell.“We’re now at a point where I’m observing excesses and imbalances in financial markets,” said Robert Kaplan during a virtual event Friday. “I’m very attentive to that, and that’s why I do think at the earliest opportunity I think will be appropriate for us to start talking about adjusting those purchases.”Kaplan is not a voter this year on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. The Dallas Fed chief has been one of the Fed’s more hawkish officials and has said that he projects the central bank will raise interest rates next year. The median estimate of the 18 policy makers is that rates will stay near zero through 2023.His remarks contradict Powell, who told reporters Wednesday that the “time is not yet” to talk about tapering the Fed’s $120 billion monthly pace of bond buying.”It’s not surprising that Kaplan is making a case now for tapering because he’s already been making the case,” said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank AG. “The surprising thing is that it’s so soon right after Chair Powell had been very explicit in saying now is not the time to talk about tapering. That’s the dichotomy there.”Powell spoke after the FOMC unanimously voted to hold interest rates near zero and repeated it would maintain the pace of bond buying until “substantial further progress” had been made on its goals for employment and inflation.Kaplan, the first official to speak publicly snce the post-FOMC blackout period ended, said that threshold was approaching faster than anticipated as the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic.“I think we’re going to reach that benchmark sooner than I would have expected in January and others would have expected,” he said. “I think the U.S. economy will be far healthier when we have the ability to start weaning off those purchases.”A stock market at record highs, tight credit spreads and private investors driving up housing prices all point to imbalances in financial markets, Kaplan said. He’s paying particular attention to investors buying up single-family properties, often using all-cash offers to outbid families looking to purchase their first home.“We’ve got real excesses in the housing market,” Kaplan said. “It’s not yet the speculative situation that we had back in ‘07, ‘08 and ‘09, but I think it bears watching and keeping a close eye on.”(Updates with more details starting in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.